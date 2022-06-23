Things to do in Baltimore June 24-30

Show your pride this weekend, learn about sharks, go to a pro lacrosse game, meet artists and view their works and be informed about the local historical events.
Ongoing: Baltimore Pride
Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with Baltimore Pride at various locations. Events include Twilight on the Terrace at Gertrude’s, 10 Art Museum Drive, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Ticket prices range from $135 to $150. The Baltimore Pride Parade is Saturday at 1 p.m. The route starts at North Charles and 33rd streets, past Wyman Park at North Charles and 23rd Street and ends at the Block Party. Other events include Pride in the Park at Druid Hill Park on Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Queen’s Cruise at 561 Light Street on Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for the cruise cost $100. baltimorepride.org
Friday through Sunday
Friday: Hidden Lives of Sharks
Uncover undisclosed truths about one of the ocean’s top predators at SharkFest Red Carpet Event “Exploring the Hidden Lives of Sharks with Dr. Aaron Carlisle” at the Natural History Society of Maryland, 6908 Belair Road. Dr. Carlisle, a shark scientist from the University of Delaware, will talk about the evolution, biology and ecology of sharks. Registration fees run from $5 to $10. marylandnature.org
Friday 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: Premier League Lacrosse
Pro lacrosse returns to Baltimore when the Premier League Lacrosse plays this weekend at Johns Hopkins University Homewood Field, 111 West University Parkway. Friday’s games are Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes at 6:30 p.m. and Chaos vs. Waterdogs at 9:15 p.m. Saturday’s games are Cannons vs. Chrome at 6 p.m. and Archers vs. Atlas at 8:45 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $199. premierlacrosseleague.com
Friday and Saturday
Friday: Baltimore Clayworks open house
Attend the resident artists’ open house at Baltimore Clayworks, 5706 Smith Avenue. Meet the artists and learn about their artwork. Snacks will be provided at the free event. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. baltimoreclayworks.org
Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday: Baltimore Student Protest
Learn about the civil rights movement at Lifestories of the Baltimore Student Protest Movement at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. Chief Judge Robert M. Bell and Simone Renee Barrett will discuss the impact of local schools. The virtual event is free and runs from noon to 1 p.m. mdhistory.org
Thursday noon to 1 p.m.
Events calendar
Discover more events or submit your own.