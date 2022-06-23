Things to do in Baltimore June 24-30

Show your pride this weekend, learn about sharks, go to a pro lacrosse game, meet artists and view their works and be informed about the local historical events.

Ongoing: Baltimore Pride

Throngs of spectators line Charles Street during the 2019 Baltimore Pride Parade on June 15, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with Baltimore Pride at various locations. Events include Twilight on the Terrace at Gertrude’s, 10 Art Museum Drive, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Ticket prices range from $135 to $150. The Baltimore Pride Parade is Saturday at 1 p.m. The route starts at North Charles and 33rd streets, past Wyman Park at North Charles and 23rd Street and ends at the Block Party. Other events include Pride in the Park at Druid Hill Park on Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Queen’s Cruise at 561 Light Street on Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for the cruise cost $100. baltimorepride.org

Friday through Sunday

Friday: Hidden Lives of Sharks

A great white shark breaches the water in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, in this undated file photo. (CHRIS FALLOWS / AP)

Uncover undisclosed truths about one of the ocean’s top predators at SharkFest Red Carpet Event “Exploring the Hidden Lives of Sharks with Dr. Aaron Carlisle” at the Natural History Society of Maryland, 6908 Belair Road. Dr. Carlisle, a shark scientist from the University of Delaware, will talk about the evolution, biology and ecology of sharks. Registration fees run from $5 to $10. marylandnature.org

Friday 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Premier League Lacrosse

Cannons' Paul Rabil (99) reacts after a goal during a Premier Lacrosse League game against the Redwoods, on June 4, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File) (Steve Luciano/AP)

Pro lacrosse returns to Baltimore when the Premier League Lacrosse plays this weekend at Johns Hopkins University Homewood Field, 111 West University Parkway. Friday’s games are Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes at 6:30 p.m. and Chaos vs. Waterdogs at 9:15 p.m. Saturday’s games are Cannons vs. Chrome at 6 p.m. and Archers vs. Atlas at 8:45 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $199. premierlacrosseleague.com

Friday and Saturday

Friday: Baltimore Clayworks open house

Resident Artist Studios at Baltimore Clayworks (Emily Lamb and Jenny Reed, artists) - Original Credit: Baltimore Clayworks (HANDOUT)

Attend the resident artists’ open house at Baltimore Clayworks, 5706 Smith Avenue. Meet the artists and learn about their artwork. Snacks will be provided at the free event. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. baltimoreclayworks.org

Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: Baltimore Student Protest

HEN.00.B1-126 Interior of delicatessen or lunch counter. Photograph by Paul S. Henderson, February 1949. 4 x 5 inch film negative Paul Henderson Photograph Collection Baltimore City Life Museum User Upload Caption: Lunch Counter photograph by Paul Henderson (1949) helps document Baltimore Student Protest Movement. - Original Credit: Maryland Center History Culture (Maryland Historical Society / HANDOUT)

Learn about the civil rights movement at Lifestories of the Baltimore Student Protest Movement at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. Chief Judge Robert M. Bell and Simone Renee Barrett will discuss the impact of local schools. The virtual event is free and runs from noon to 1 p.m. mdhistory.org

Thursday noon to 1 p.m.

