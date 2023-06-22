Things to do in Baltimore June 23 to June 29

Go to a reggae concert, build sand castles, see an alternative rock band, support the Maryland Science Center, listen to queer life stories.

Ongoing: Reggae Rise Up Maryland

Method Man, shown performing at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, arrives in Baltimore this weekend for Reggae Rise Up Maryland. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Listen to cool island sounds at Reggae Rise Up Maryland at the Baltimore Peninsula/West Covington Park, 101 West Cromwell St. Performers include Stick Figure, Pepper, Method Man & Redman, Damian Marley (Jr. Gong), Citizen Cope, Rebelution, Koffee and more. Gates open at noon and the music starts at 12:50 p.m. every day of the festival. Ticket prices range $70 to $130. reggaeriseup.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Saturday: City Sand ‘23

A City Sand sculpture. (Baltimore Architecture Foundation)

See sand castles as works of art at the City Sand ‘23: Annual Sand Sculpture Competition at the Harborplace Ampitheatre, 201 East Pratt St. Teams, including local architects, design professionals and builders, will craft creations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the theme of “Reimagining Harborplace – The Future of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.” Judging begins at 3 p.m. The free event, first held at Harborplace in 1989, returns after a more than 10-year absence. harborplace.com

Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: Weezer

Patrick Wilson, left, Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner of Weezer, will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Alternative rock legends Weezer will bring their Indie Rock Road Trip tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. Weezer is known such songs as “The Sweater Song,” “Buddy Holly,” “Pork And Beans,” and more. Ticket prices range from $55 to $95. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. merriweathermusic.com

Friday 7 p.m.

Saturday: Summer Solstice Gala

The Summer Solstice Gala at the Maryland Science Center. (Maryland Science Center)

Help support the important work done every day at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St., at the 46th annual Summer Solstice Gala. The event is for ages 21 and older and there will be hands on science demonstrations, music, food and an open bar. Tickets cost $85. mdsci.org

Saturday 8 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: Queering the Collection

Artist/performer Chris Jay at the Queering the Collection: Lived Experiences, Past & Present at the Walters. (Chris Jay)

Listen to queer life stories told by artist/performer Chris Jay at the “Queering the Collection: Lived Experiences, Past & Present” at The Walters Art Museum, 600 North Charles St. Those stories and how they are told in works of art will be part of the conversation. Theresa Sotto and Ruth R. Marder, director of learning and community engagement at the Walters, will join the discussion. The event is free, but registration is required. thewalters.org

Saturday 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

