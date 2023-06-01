Things to do in Baltimore June 2 to June 8

Watch Olympic ice skaters on ice, listen to a rock and roll legend in concert, catch fish and raise money for a good cause, enjoy a causal day in the city or learn about the college athlete experience.

Friday: Stars on Ice

Nathan Chen skates during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Enjoy the beauty, grace and sheer athleticism of some of the top ice skaters in the world at Stars on Ice at the CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Performers include Olympic champion Nathan Chen and Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Jason Brown and others. Tickets cost $37. starsonice.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Friday: John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp brings his show to The Lyric in Baltimore. (Shanna Madison / Chicago Tribune)

Singer/songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp brings his Live and In Person tour to the Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Baltimore is one of 76 stops. Mellencamp is known for such hit singles as “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses,” “Hurts So Good,” “Small Town,” “Rain On The Scarecrow,” and more. Ticket prices range from $100 to $800. lyricbaltimore.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Rockfish Tournament

Casey Cares 3rd Annual Rockfish Tournament - It’s an awesome day for rockfish fishing!!! Sunshine. 35 boats. Making lasting memories for critically ill kids and their families!!! (Courtesy Photo)

Catch a prize-worthy fish or watch others bring in their day’s haul and support a good cause at the 6th Annual Casey Cares Rockfish Tournament at the Bay Bridge Marina and The Inn at Chesapeake Beach Club on Kent Island, 180 Pier One Road in Stevensville. Register your boat for $1,200 or buy a ticket to attend the Captain’s Party for $175. Proceeds benefit the Casey Cares Foundation which supports families with critically ill children with clothing, family fun outings and lasting memories. caseycares.org

Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Charles Street Promenade

The Charles Street Promenade will shut down parts of Charles Street to traffic, allowing pedestrians to walk, ride bikes and dine outdoors. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Enjoy shopping, eating and entertainment at a leisurely pace at the fourth annual Charles Street Promenade. Charles Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Saratoga Street to North Avenue. The event is sponsored by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Charles Street Development Corporation. charlesstreetpromenade.com

Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Author Patrick Smithwick

Patrick Smithwick of Monkton is the author of “War’s Over, Come Home” about his search for his son, Andrew, who became homeless after serving 2 tours in Iraq. Here, he stands near a portrait of Andrew that is displayed in his home. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland author and horseman Patrick Smithwick attends the Baltimore County launch, reading, and signing, of his new book, “War’s Over, Come Home.” The narrative tells the story of Smithwick’s son, Andrew, who grew up on the family farm in Monkton, joined the Marines, served two combat tours in Iraq, and has become one of America’s thousands of homeless veterans. And the family’s efforts to find him. Pre-registration is required. manor-mill.com

Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: HBCU Sports Summit

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Shemar Bridges. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Future college athletes learn what its like to represent Historically Black Colleges and Universities at the HBCU Sports Summit at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St. Attend educational panels on topics like mental health, financial literacy and participate in a combine skills and drills with NFL players and coaches, including Ravens wide receiver Shemar Bridges. Tickets cost $35. The event runs Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. hbcusportssummit.com

Saturday, Sunday

Wednesday: Author Jennifer S. Kelly

In celebration of Maryland Horse Month, Harford County Public Library will host Jennifer S. Kelly, the author of "Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown." (HANDOUT)

Jennifer S. Kelly will discuss her book, “The Foxes of Belair: Gallant Fox, Omaha, & the Quest for the Triple Crown,” at the Havre de Grace Library. 120 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. The book examines the impact of Belair horses on thoroughbred racing.

Wednesday 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

