Things to do in Baltimore June 17-23

Be a part of a two-day celebratory festival, see a classic Baltimore musical, watch a wide selection of films, listen to a jazz concert or take your kid on an imaginary journey.
Saturday and Sunday: AFRAM Festival
Celebrate the Juneteenth weekend at the AFRAM Festival 2022 at Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Drive. The free event features live music, food, drinks and entertainment. aframbaltimore.com
Saturday and Sunday
Ongoing: ‘Hairspray’ at the Hippodrome
Go see a John Waters’ classic at “Hairspray” on stage at The Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 North Eutaw Street. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices range from $48 to $179. ebsmartsite.com
Friday to Sunday
Ongoing: Columbia Film Festival
Make your selections from 60 independent movies at the Columbia Film Festival, a virtual film festival. See short films, documentaries, Maryland-based films, student films and more. Feature films include “Holes: A Puppet Anthology,” a collection of short films made by the Baltimore Rock Opera Society; “The Houses of Light,” about Croatia’s 48 lighthouses; “The Giant with a House 2,” a giant and a girl discover a carnival in a wasteland; “How To Avoid A Sappy Goodbye,” concerns the breakup of a casual relationship, and more. Single tickets for a short film cost $5 and $10 for a feature, $22 for 22 films and $50 to see them all. columbiafestival.org.
Through Saturday
Saturday: Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra
What do you get when you combine comic book superheroes and jazz? “Smash!” — an album release concert by the Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra at An Die Musik LIVE!, 409 North Charles Street. This event is both virtual and in-person. Tickets cost $26 in-person and $16 for live stream. instantseats.com
Saturday at 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: Escape to Volcano Island
Young adventurers and volcanologists enjoy a sleepover and learn at Super Science Sleepover: Escape to Volcano Island at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Children age 5 and over accompanied by an adult will collect clues, solve puzzles and watch the volcano erupt at 10 p.m. Guests must arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $45 for members and $50 for non-members. mdsci.org
Friday 5:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday
