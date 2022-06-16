Things to do in Baltimore June 17-23

Be a part of a two-day celebratory festival, see a classic Baltimore musical, watch a wide selection of films, listen to a jazz concert or take your kid on an imaginary journey.

Saturday and Sunday: AFRAM Festival

Perl Young, Penn North, and Joey Chavis, Penn North, enjoy the music at AFRAM at Druid Hill Park in 2019. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Celebrate the Juneteenth weekend at the AFRAM Festival 2022 at Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Drive. The free event features live music, food, drinks and entertainment. aframbaltimore.com

Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: ‘Hairspray’ at the Hippodrome

Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the Hippodrome Theatre. - Original Credit: Jeremy Daniel (HANDOUT)

Go see a John Waters’ classic at “Hairspray” on stage at The Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 North Eutaw Street. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices range from $48 to $179. ebsmartsite.com

Friday to Sunday

Ongoing: Columbia Film Festival

Holes: A Puppet Anthology shown at the Columbia Film Festival. - Original Credit: Columbia Film Festival (HANDOUT)

Make your selections from 60 independent movies at the Columbia Film Festival, a virtual film festival. See short films, documentaries, Maryland-based films, student films and more. Feature films include “Holes: A Puppet Anthology,” a collection of short films made by the Baltimore Rock Opera Society; “The Houses of Light,” about Croatia’s 48 lighthouses; “The Giant with a House 2,” a giant and a girl discover a carnival in a wasteland; “How To Avoid A Sappy Goodbye,” concerns the breakup of a casual relationship, and more. Single tickets for a short film cost $5 and $10 for a feature, $22 for 22 films and $50 to see them all. columbiafestival.org.

Through Saturday

Saturday: Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra

the Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra performs at An Die Musik LIVE!, - Original Credit: An Die Musik Live! (HANDOUT)

What do you get when you combine comic book superheroes and jazz? “Smash!” — an album release concert by the Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra at An Die Musik LIVE!, 409 North Charles Street. This event is both virtual and in-person. Tickets cost $26 in-person and $16 for live stream. instantseats.com

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Escape to Volcano Island

Super Science Sleepover: Escape to Volcano Island at the Maryland Science Center. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Young adventurers and volcanologists enjoy a sleepover and learn at Super Science Sleepover: Escape to Volcano Island at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Children age 5 and over accompanied by an adult will collect clues, solve puzzles and watch the volcano erupt at 10 p.m. Guests must arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $45 for members and $50 for non-members. mdsci.org

Friday 5:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday

