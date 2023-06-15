Things to do in Baltimore June 16 to 22

Go to a gala and support a good cause, celebrate Juneteenth, enjoy all things Jane Austen, attend a hip-hop festival or go to a three-day concert.

Ongoing: AFRAM 2023

Darius Henson, along with his daughter, Paige Henson, 5, watch performances at the AFRAM Festival in Druid Hill Park June 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

AFRAM 2023, including a tribute to 50 years of hip hop and a celebration of Baltimore club music, returns to Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Drive. The two-day event is Baltimore City’s official Juneteenth celebration. Performers include the Isley Brothers, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Capri, Spinderella and Tamar Braxton. The event is free. For more information: aframbaltimore.com

Saturday, Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: Twilight on the Terrace

Twilight on the Terrace is the largest gala for The Pride Center of Maryland. (Pride Center of Maryland)

Enjoy a gala event and help raise money for a good cause at the 15th annual Twilight on the Terrace at Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. A night of good food, an open bar and dancing under the stars helps support The Pride Center of Maryland. Tickets cost $175 at the door. baltimorepride.org/event-details/twilight-on-the-terrace

Friday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Jane Austen Day

A portrait of English author Jane Austen circa 1790. (Stock Montage / Getty Images)

Celebrate a literary giant at Jane Austen Day at Manor Mill, 2029 Monkton Road. Bibliophiles will discuss her works from “Sense and Sensibility” to “Persuasion,” poems and impact on literature as a whole. Learn how to dress like Mr. Collins from “Pride and Prejudice” or make period-inspired projects. Watch a free showing of the 1996 movie “Emma” from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for 17 and under. Proceeds go to Manor Mill’s Water Wheel Restoration Project. manor-mill.com

Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: ‘To Awaken The Sleeper’

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the 2022-23 season celebrates Juneteenth with “To Awaken The Sleeper.” (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the 2022-23 season celebrates Juneteenth with “To Awaken The Sleeper.” The performance revisits Adolphus Hailstork’s reverent memorial to Martin Luther King Jr., which premiered in 1980. “Composer Joel Thompson, who is revolutionizing concert music with his deeply moving stands on race and justice, adds a gripping meditation on the words of James Baldwin,” according to the BSO. A pre-concert event includes a James Baldwin listening room, community groups and local food providers. Sunday’s performance is at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore. my.bsomusic.org/overview/17616

Sunday 3 p.m.

Monday: Juneteenth Celebration

Learn about the historical origins of in “Juneteenth Celebration: Envisioning a New Future” at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. Crude, wrought-iron ankle shackles, picture, used on enslaved persons, circa 1830s to 1850s, are displayed at the museum. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Learn about the historical origins of in “Juneteenth Celebration: Envisioning a New Future” at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 E. Pratt St. Enjoy performances by the Baltimore Symphony Musicians, the Benny Russell Big Band and actor/vocalist Keith Snipes. Create a time capsule, salute student artists and more. Baseball fans who attend the Juneteenth celebration will have the opportunity to receive a Baltimore Orioles game ticket voucher, donated by the team. lewismuseum.org

Monday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ongoing: Re:SET

R&B guitarist Steve Lacy will perform at the Re:SET concert series this weekend in Columbia. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images )

Enjoy a three-day musical event at the Re:SET Concert Series at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy in Columbia. Performers include Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, James Blake and more. A three-day pass costs $250. merriweathermusic.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

