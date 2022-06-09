Things to do in Baltimore June 10-16

Take your pick of summer concerts from jazz to rock to classical music. Celebrate Greek culture, step into the fictional world of a children’s novel or learn ugly truths about Hollywood’s past.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival
Celebrate all things Hellenic at The St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival at 520 Ponca Street. Enjoy Greek culture, food, music and dance. Free admission and parking. GreekFolkFestival.com
Friday, Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Baltimore Jazz Festival
Hear smooth jazz at the Baltimore Jazz Festival at Wyman Park Dell, 2929 North Charles Street. Headliners include Roy Ayers and Cece Peniston. Tickets cost $40 for one day and $60 for two days. baltimorejazzfestival.com
Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.
Saturday: Don McLean
Go see a classic American singer-songwriter in concert at Don McLean: 50th Anniversary of American Pie Tour at the Lyric Baltimore, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. McLean is famous for his eight-and-a-half minute folk rock hit “American Pie.” The narrator of the song talks about the cultural impact of the loss of Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens in a plane crash, referred to as the “day the music died.” The performance runs 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $120. lyricbaltimore.com
Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Friday and Sunday: Anne-Sophie Mutter
Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter will perform Beethoven at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Ticket prices range from $35 to $90. Performance dates are Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. bsomusic.org.
Friday and Sunday
Ongoing: Eric Carle exhibit
Step into the pages of a children’s book at the “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit” at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, 35 Market Place. Carle is the author of children’s books “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” The Very Quiet Cricket,” “The Very Busy Spider,” and more. Admission to the museum costs $19.95 for ages one and up. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. portdiscovery.org
Through Sept. 5
Ongoing: ‘Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare’
Learn about the persecution of writers, actors and directors in the late 1940s at “Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare” at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street. The House of Un-American Activities Committee and some film executives banned certain individuals from working in the entertainment industry because of political beliefs that ran counter to current political conditions. The museum is open Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 12, $8 for seniors 65 and over and $6 for students 13 and over. jewishmuseummd.org
Through Oct. 31
Events calendar
