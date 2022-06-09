Things to do in Baltimore June 10-16

Take your pick of summer concerts from jazz to rock to classical music. Celebrate Greek culture, step into the fictional world of a children’s novel or learn ugly truths about Hollywood’s past.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival

Enjoy a gyro at The St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Celebrate all things Hellenic at The St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival at 520 Ponca Street. Enjoy Greek culture, food, music and dance. Free admission and parking. GreekFolkFestival.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Baltimore Jazz Festival

CeCe Peniston performs onstage at Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash at NJPAC on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Hear smooth jazz at the Baltimore Jazz Festival at Wyman Park Dell, 2929 North Charles Street. Headliners include Roy Ayers and Cece Peniston. Tickets cost $40 for one day and $60 for two days. baltimorejazzfestival.com

Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Don McLean

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Singer & songwriter Don McLean performs at the Ryman Auditorium on May 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Go see a classic American singer-songwriter in concert at Don McLean: 50th Anniversary of American Pie Tour at the Lyric Baltimore, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. McLean is famous for his eight-and-a-half minute folk rock hit “American Pie.” The narrator of the song talks about the cultural impact of the loss of Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens in a plane crash, referred to as the “day the music died.” The performance runs 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $120. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Sunday: Anne-Sophie Mutter

Anne-Sophie Mutter performs at the BSO. - Original Credit: Bastian Achard (Bastian Achard / HANDOUT)

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter will perform Beethoven at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Ticket prices range from $35 to $90. Performance dates are Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. bsomusic.org.

Friday and Sunday

Ongoing: Eric Carle exhibit

'Very Eric Carle' exhibit at the Port Discovery Children's Museum. - Original Credit: Port Discovery Children's Museum (HANDOUT)

Step into the pages of a children’s book at the “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit” at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, 35 Market Place. Carle is the author of children’s books “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” The Very Quiet Cricket,” “The Very Busy Spider,” and more. Admission to the museum costs $19.95 for ages one and up. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. portdiscovery.org

Through Sept. 5

Ongoing: ‘Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare’

Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. - Original Credit: Will Kirk (HANDOUT)

Learn about the persecution of writers, actors and directors in the late 1940s at “Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare” at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street. The House of Un-American Activities Committee and some film executives banned certain individuals from working in the entertainment industry because of political beliefs that ran counter to current political conditions. The museum is open Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 12, $8 for seniors 65 and over and $6 for students 13 and over. jewishmuseummd.org

Through Oct. 31

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.