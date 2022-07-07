Things to do in Baltimore July 8-14

Attend a cultural festival, learn all about bubbles, go to an art exhibit about the global impact of tobacco, see artwork created by Black artists, or go to a rock concert.

Saturday: Maryland German Festival

Members of the Alpenrose Schuhplattler of Lancaster, Pa.,perform a German dance at the 120th Maryland German Festival at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in 2021. Left to right: Teresa Wiedemer, Mark Stanavage, Paxton Beck, Joe Stanavage. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / XX)

Feel like you’re in Europe without leaving the state at the 122nd annual Maryland German Festival at the Maryland state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road Timonium, in the 4H building. Raise a stein of ale, eat bratwurst and schnitzel. You can listen to traditional music by Mountain Xpress. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students with ID and military with ID and kids under 12 are free with a paying adult. md-germans.org

Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ongoing: Bubble Days at the Science Center

Bubble Days at the Maryland Science Center. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Kids can learn all about bubbles at Bubble Days at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Create your own bubble solution, put a hole in a bubble without popping it and more. Admission prices are $25.95 for adults, $24,95 for seniors, $19.95 for children 3 to 12 and free to members. mdsci.org

Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Ongoing: Beatrice Glow exhibit at BMA

Tobacco by Beatrice Glow - Original Credit: Baltimore Museum of Art (HANDOUT)

Artist Beatrice Glow explores the profound effect tobacco has had on the world in “Beatrice Glow: Once the Smoke Clears.” The exhibit features silk textiles, VR sculptures, watercolors, scent experience and more. Go to the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. The museum is free and open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. artbma.org

Through Oct. 2

Ongoing: Black Genius Art exhibit

In- Ordinary: Understanding the Extraordinary Layers exhibit. - Original Credit: Black Genius Art Show (Kassidy Charles / HANDOUT)

Experience an art exhibit that explores Black creatives at “In-Ordinary: Understanding the Extraordinary Layers,” at the Black Genius Art Show, 100 North Eutaw Street. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and special hours on Sunday. theblackgeniusartshow.com

Through July 22

Wednesday: Barenaked Ladies at Pier Six

Barenaked Ladies plays MECU Pavilion July 9. Lineup as of 7/18 - Original Credit: Handouit photo (HANDOUT)

Be sure to catch Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies for the “Last Summer On Earth Tour” at Pier Six Pavilion, 731 Eastern Avenue. The band is known for hit songs “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and the theme song for the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Showtime is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices range from $60 to $144. concerts.livenation.com

Wednesday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

