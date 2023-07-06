Things to do in Baltimore July 7 to July 13

Take your pick of concerts — from country to R&B to pop, watch a dog-themed movie for free, learn how to be a writer, rock out at an Emo music festival or decorate an ogre’s head.

Friday: Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is set to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion this weekend. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Don’t miss the reigning king of country music when Luke Bryan brings his Country On tour to the Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia. Bryan is known for such hit songs as “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” “Most People Are Good,” “Knockin’ Boots,” “Country On,” and more. Ticket prices range from $56 to $176. merriweathermusic.com

Friday 7 p.m.

Friday: First Friday Family Flicks

Scooby sports sunglasses during a fundraiser for Maryland SPCA at Druid Hill Park in 2019. (Steve Ruark/Photo Special to The Sun)

Catch a canine-centric flick for free at First Friday Family Flicks at The Rotunda, 711 W. 40th St. The movies celebrate dogs as part of the partnership with the Maryland SPCA. July’s movie is “The Dog Who Saved Summer” (2015) where Zeus (voiced by actor Mario Lopez) goes to obedience school after ruining a party. rotundabaltimore.com

Friday 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: An Evening with Keyshia Cole

Singer Keyshia Cole is scheduled to perform at The Lyric on Saturday. (Jeff Christensen / Associated Press)

TV host and singer Keyshia Cole will perform at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Known for her music, including as a backup singer for MC Hammer, and also her talk show and reality TV series, the Grammy-nominated R&B artist brings “An Evening with Keyshia Cole & Friends” to Baltimore. Ticket prices start at $69. ticketmaster.com

Saturday 8 p.m.

Sunday: Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello & The Imposters "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” cover image.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, featuring Charlies Sexton, along with special guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, bring their summer tour to The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Costello released “The Boy Named If” in 2022 and has been touring since. He also released a box-set marking his nearly 30-year collaboration with the late songwriter Burt Bacharach. The 23-date tour began last month in Vancouver and wraps up July 14 in Philadelphia. Tickets are limited. lyricbaltimore.com

Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Young Writers Camp

Goucher College Young Writers' Camp takes place July 10-14. (HANDOUT)

Get the creativity going at Goucher College Young Writers’ Camp at Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road. The week long class runs Monday, July 10, to Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Author/instructor Will Schutt will lead the class. Registration costs $650 and includes all activities, writing supplies, lunch and more. goucher.edu

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sad Summer Festival

(Sad Summer Festival)

Emo music fans head to the Sad Summer Festival at Pier Six Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. Enjoy performances by Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and more. The concert series is sponsored by Journeys and Converse. Ticket prices range from $35 to $84. sadsummerfest.com

Wednesday 2 p.m.

Thursday: Decorate an Ogre Art Workshop

Bedazzle an ogre’s head, that looks remarkably like Shrek at the Free Decorate an Ogre Art Workshop at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway, Baltimore. Attach gems, fur and more. Adults should help with the hot glue. Meet at the base of Federal Hill facing the movie screen. avam.org

Thursday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

