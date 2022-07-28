Things to do in Baltimore July 29-Aug. 5

Go to a rap or rock ’n’ roll summer concert, get your video game on, enjoy a night of laughs or learn about a big cat.

Saturday: Charm City Music Fest

(Giovanni Lawrencee / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Enjoy a summer hip-hop concert at the Charm City AllStar Music Fest at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Circle. Rappers include Shy Glizzy, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz and Moose. Ticket prices range from $55 to $300. chesapeakeemployersinsurancearena.com

Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Bit Gen Gamer Fest XV

Bit Gen Gamer Fest 15 at the Ottobar. - Original Credit: John de Campos (HANDOUT)

Video gamers listen to 17 musical acts while playing classic arcade and console games at Bit Gen Gamer Fest XV at the Ottobar, 2549 North Howard Street. Bands include Metroid Metal, Lame Genie, Super Madness and more. Tickets cost $38 in advance, $45 at the door. theottobar.com

Saturday 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker attends the Fight For Children Honors Gala at The Anthem on May 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images)

Catch the comedy stylings of comedian/actor Chris Tucker at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover. Tucker starred in the Rush Hour movie series. Tickets start at $39.99 and the show starts at 7 p.m. maryland.livecasinohotel.com

Sunday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Phish

Trey Anastasio of the group Phish performs for the first time in five years at the Hampton Coliseum for the first of three concerts by the reunited group in Hampton, Va., Friday, March 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber / AP)

Groove to the freestyling, genre-bending rock of Phish at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway. They are known for such songs as “Lushington,” “You Enjoy Myself,” and “Divided Sky.” Ticket prices range from $170 to $319. ticketmaster.com

Saturday at 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday: World Tiger Day

Celebrate World Tiger Day, It’s Great! at the Southeast Anchor Library - Original Credit: Enoch Pratt Library (HANDOUT)

Celebrate one of the big cats at “World Tiger Day, It’s Great!“ at the Southeast Anchor Library, 3801 Eastern Avenue. Learn about tigers, hear stories about tigers and make artwork inspired by tigers. The free event sponsored by the Enoch Pratt Library system was moved from Herring Run Branch to Southeast Anchor. prattlibrary.org

Friday 1 p.m.

