Things to do in Baltimore July 28 to Aug. 3

Party at a birthday celebration for a city or an acclaimed musician, go to a book reading about a streetcar before riding a real one, go on a bike ride, listen to scary stories about submarines or enjoy a Sunday brunch.

Friday: Baltimore’s Birthday Bash

Come celebrate the city’s 294th birthday at Baltimore’s Birthday Bash at the Rye Street Market. (Live Baltimore)

Come celebrate the city’s 294th birthday at Baltimore’s Birthday Bash at the Rye Street Market on the Baltimore Peninsula, 301 Mission Boulevard. Enjoy food, drinks, an open bar, a dance party and more. Proceeds from this event will help fund efforts to attract and retain city residents. T. Rowe Price, M&T Bank, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, CareFirst and others sponsor the event. Ticket prices range from $75 to $125. eventbrite.com

Friday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: Read & Ride

Take a ride of a historic Baltimore streetcar and listen to an author's reading at Read & Ride at The Baltimore Streetcar Museum. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

Listen to an author’s reading from a children’s book about streetcars before taking a ride on a real streetcar at Read & Ride at The Baltimore Streetcar Museum, 1901 Falls Road, Suite 102. Author Claudia Friddell will read, sign copies of her book and answer questions at the free event. Attendees will then take a ride of a historic Baltimore streetcar and then tour the museum. snugbooks.com

Friday 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Building Bridges Bike Ride

4th annual Building Bridges Bike Ride. (SOY Baltimore)

Get a sense of community and appreciation for those who do so much for others at the 4th annual Building Bridges Bike Ride at Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Drive, Gwynn Oak. Baltimore County Public School’s High School Resource Officer of the Year 2022-2023 Kawahn Young, who works at Woodlawn, will be in attendance. Take part in the fun like a two-mile ride (or walk), a seven-mile ride, rock climbing wall, face painting and caricatures. The event was organized by SOY (Save Our Young), created by Officer Young during the pandemic to make a positive connection between law enforcement and youth. Bike rentals will be available. The event is free for children and $20 for those ages 18 and older. Tickets may be purchased at soybaltimore.org.

Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday: Submarine Disaster

Take an after-hours tour of the USS Torsk and listen to tales of submarine disasters. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Seemingly ripped out of today’s headlines. Take an after-hours tour of the USS Torsk and listen to tales of submarine disasters and why they happened at Evening Mariner Series — Lost in the Abyss: Submarine Disaster at 301 E. Pratt St. Tickets cost $10 for adults 21-and-over and $8 for teens/students 15-20 and $6 for youths 14-and-under. historicships.org/activities/evening-mariners-series

Saturday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ongoing: Charles McPherson

Saxophonist Charles McPherson will celebrate his 84th birthday at a weekend concert at the Keystone Korner. (Juan Herrero/EFE/Zuma Press/TNS)

Help saxophonist Charles McPherson celebrate his 84th birthday at a weekend concert at the Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. McPherson has been an influential presence in jazz for more than 60 years. Tickets cost in-person are $45 for premium and $35 for regular and streaming costs $10. 410-946-6726 or keystonekornerbaltimore.com

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Brunch Walk

Join the Brunch Walk at Mount Vernon Marketplace at 520 Park Ave. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Stop by Mount Vernon Marketplace, 520 Park Ave., for brunch every Sunday. Guests can drink bottomless mimosas, enjoy live music, and shop the pop-up style market. The brunch runs through Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. mtvernonmarketplace.com

Through Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

