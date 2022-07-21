Things to do in Baltimore July 22-28

Taste the best foods Baltimore has to offer, take a trip to the stars listening to classic rock, get tickets to a play about a squid seeking out a new life, tune in to a book reading, go to a concert by a rock legend or visit a model train shop.
Ongoing: Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week
Come hungry with a big appetite to Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week. Dine at 100 restaurants that offer brunch, lunch and dinner deals that start at $25. The event is sponsored by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore. Participating restaurants include: Allora, Amicci’s of Little Italy, Bluestone Restaurant and more. For more information: baltimorerestaurantweek.com
Now through July 31
Friday: Ziggy Stardust
Watch galaxies and constellations spin overhead to the sounds of rock music legend David Bowie in his glam rock phase at Music Under the Dome: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Listen to Bowie’s fifth studio album, including the hit singles Starman and Suffragette City. Tickets for the planetarium show cost $35. mdsci.org
Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ongoing: Squidsbury
Get your tickets to the Mercury Theater, 1823 North Charles Street, production of Squidsbury. Tina the squid doesn’t want to wear a human suit anymore and enlists the aid of BFF Teensy to get out of Squidsbury. Audience members must present a vaccination card and wear a mask during the performance. Showtimes are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through July 31. Tickets cost $20. The play deals with adult themes. truepennyprojects.com
Through July 31 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday: A Ride to Remember
Sit back and listen to a tale well told by its authors Sharon Langley and Amy Nathan of the picture book “A Ride to Remember,” a civil rights story. The free virtual event is sponsored by the Maryland Center for History and Culture. Register here: mdhistory.org
Saturday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Friday: Jackson Browne
Enjoy an Evening with Jackson Browne, when the singer/songwriter performs at the Pier Six Pavilion Street, 731 Eastern Avenue. Browne is known for such hits as “Doctor, My Eyes,” “The Pretender,” and “Running on Empty.” Ticket prices range from $45 to $145. ticketmaster.com
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Ongoing: Highlandtown Train Garden
Model train enthusiasts and children of all ages head to Summer Fun at the Highlandtown Train Garden, 520 South Conkling Street | Engine House #41. Watch the trains go through a replica of Highlandtown or try a scavenger hunt. The event is free. highlandtowntraingarden.com
Through Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
