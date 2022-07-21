Things to do in Baltimore July 22-28

Taste the best foods Baltimore has to offer, take a trip to the stars listening to classic rock, get tickets to a play about a squid seeking out a new life, tune in to a book reading, go to a concert by a rock legend or visit a model train shop.

Ongoing: Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week

(Baltimore Sun photo/Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Come hungry with a big appetite to Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week. Dine at 100 restaurants that offer brunch, lunch and dinner deals that start at $25. The event is sponsored by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore. Participating restaurants include: Allora, Amicci’s of Little Italy, Bluestone Restaurant and more. For more information: baltimorerestaurantweek.com

Now through July 31

Friday: Ziggy Stardust

Music Under the Dome: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Watch galaxies and constellations spin overhead to the sounds of rock music legend David Bowie in his glam rock phase at Music Under the Dome: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Listen to Bowie’s fifth studio album, including the hit singles Starman and Suffragette City. Tickets for the planetarium show cost $35. mdsci.org

Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ongoing: Squidsbury

Squidsbury at the Mercury Theater. - Original Credit: Dave Iden (HANDOUT)

Get your tickets to the Mercury Theater, 1823 North Charles Street, production of Squidsbury. Tina the squid doesn’t want to wear a human suit anymore and enlists the aid of BFF Teensy to get out of Squidsbury. Audience members must present a vaccination card and wear a mask during the performance. Showtimes are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through July 31. Tickets cost $20. The play deals with adult themes. truepennyprojects.com

Through July 31 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: A Ride to Remember

Tune in to a reading of A Ride To Remember at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. - Original Credit: Md. Center for History & Culture (HANDOUT)

Sit back and listen to a tale well told by its authors Sharon Langley and Amy Nathan of the picture book “A Ride to Remember,” a civil rights story. The free virtual event is sponsored by the Maryland Center for History and Culture. Register here: mdhistory.org

Saturday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday: Jackson Browne

(Louis Lanzano / AP)

Enjoy an Evening with Jackson Browne, when the singer/songwriter performs at the Pier Six Pavilion Street, 731 Eastern Avenue. Browne is known for such hits as “Doctor, My Eyes,” “The Pretender,” and “Running on Empty.” Ticket prices range from $45 to $145. ticketmaster.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Highlandtown Train Garden

12/07/12 Photo by Jacques Kelly / Baltimore Sun Staff Reporter. The Highlandtown community hosts a firehouse train garden featuring buildings in East Baltimore. Many working trains -- volunteers staff the project. Students from architecture school at Morgan State University made buildings. (Jacques Kelly / Baltimore Sun)

Model train enthusiasts and children of all ages head to Summer Fun at the Highlandtown Train Garden, 520 South Conkling Street | Engine House #41. Watch the trains go through a replica of Highlandtown or try a scavenger hunt. The event is free. highlandtowntraingarden.com

Through Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.