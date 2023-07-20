Things to do in Baltimore July 21 to 27

Go to concerts by two top country and western musicians, be the first to get your copy of a mystery novel written by a famous local, listen to scary stories aboard a 19th-century ship or go to a play about changing your mannerisms for the benefit of others.

Thursday: Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean comes to Merriweather Post Pavilion Thursday. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean is facing controversy over his song, “Try That in a Small Town.” The lyrics, critics say, are reminiscent of vigilantism and racism and has led CMT network to pull the music video off air.

Aldean’s Highway to Desperado tour comes to Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Aldean will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver. Aldean is known for such hit songs as “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Crazy Town,” “She’s Country,” “Big Green Tractor,” and more. Ticket prices range from $55 to $125. merriweathermusic.com

Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Thomas Rhett

Singer/songwriter Thomas Rhett will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith for a night of country music on the Home Team Tour at the CFG Bank Arena. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Singer/songwriter Thomas Rhett will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith for a night of country music on the Home Team Tour at the CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Rhett is known for such hit songs as “What’s Your Country Song,” “Look What God Gave Her,” “Slow Down Summer,” and more. Some of Swindell’s songs include “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” “Flatliner,” and “Single Saturday Night.” Some of Smith’s songs include “Wreckage,” “Whiskey On You,” and “I Found You,” Ticket prices range from $24 to $124. cfgbankarena.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Laura Lippman

“Prom Mom” by Laura Lippman

Baltimore’s own Laura Lippman will be launching her new book “Prom Mom” at the Penguin Room at Whitehall Mill, 3300 Clipper Mill Road. The mystery focuses on Amber Glass trying to escape her tabloid past, but also searching for the prom date who ruined her future. The free event is sponsored by The Ivy Bookshop. You can RSVP and preorder the book at: theivybookshop.com

Tuesday 6 p.m.

Ongoing: Maritime Macabre

Walk the decks of The USS Constellation guided by lantern light to hear the harrowing tales from the yeoman’s diary from 1862-1865. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Shiver your timbers and lend an ear to true and frightening tales about and aboard the USS Constellation at Maritime Macabre, 301 E. Pratt St. Walk the decks guided by lantern light to hear the harrowing tales from the yeoman’s diary from 1862-1865. The tour lasts about an hour. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for youth 14-and-under. Dates are July 22, 28 and Aug. 5. historicships.org

Saturday 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ongoing: The Code Switch

The Code Switch plays at the Baltimore Theatre Project. (Sisters Freehold)

Don’t miss “The Code Switch” showing at the Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. The play centers on the practice of making personal adjustments like speech or behavior for the benefit of others. Ticket prices run from $15 to $35. Performance times and dates are Thursday through Sunday, 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. theatreproject.org

Through July 30

