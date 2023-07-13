Things to do in Baltimore July 14 to July 20

Eat crabs and support veterans, go to a country and western concert, celebrate accomplishments made by the disabled, learn about animal service during the Civil War, shop at a flea market or view an art exhibit about water.

Friday: Crab Feast and Bull Roast

Crab Feast and Bull Roast at Jimmy's Famous Seafood. (The Baltimore Station)

Bring your appetite to a fundraiser: the Baltimore Station’s Crab Feast and Bull Roast at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, 6526 Holabird Avenue. In addition to crabs, pit beef, turkey, ham and pasta will be served. There will be a raffle and prizes awarded. Tickets cost $125 per person and $100 for active military for ages 21-and-over. All funds raised will support programming for veterans suffering from homelessness and addiction. baltimorestation.org

Friday 7 p.m.to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapelton will perform at CFG Bank Arena this weekend. (Wade Payne/Invision)

Singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton comes to CFG Bank Arena, 201 West Baltimore St., with his All American Roadshow. Stapleton is known for such hits as “Starting Over,” “You Should Probably Leave,” “Tennessee Whiskey,” and more. Ticket prices start at $74. ticketmaster.com

Saturday 7 p.m.

Saturday: Disability Pride Fest

Disability Pride Fest at Make Studio. (Make Studio)

Celebrate and recognize the contributions of disabled people at the Disability Pride Arts Fest at Make Studio, 3326 Keswick Road. The free festival will take place in and around Make Studio and feature performance art, music, an exhibition of art and more. facebook.com/events

Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: BLK ASS Flea Market

The BLK ASS Flea Market is this weekend at Baltimore Peninsula.

Baltimore Peninsula hosts the first BLK ASS Flea Market of the year at Rye Street Park, 301 E. Cromwell St. Shop from over 60 Black-owned businesses offering clothing, jewelry, homewares, food and more. Cultivate and enjoy the community including music and culture. baltimorepeninsula.com

Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Civil War Animals

USS Constellation, commissioned in 1855, is permanently berthed in Baltimore's Inner Harbor where she is open to visitors daily (for a fee).

Volunteer historian Brad Stone will lead a discussion about animals during wartime at “Hooves, Paws and Claws for the Cause - Civil War Animals” aboard the U.S.S. Constellation at 301 East Pratt Street. War stories will be told about horses, mules, cats, dogs and more. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for teens and students (ages 15 to 20) and $6 for 14-and-under. historicships.org

Saturday 7 p.m.

Thursday: Voyages: Chapter 3

Voyages: Chapter 3 at the National Aquarium. (National Aquarium)

Take part in an immersive art experience in “Voyages: Chapter 3″ at the National Aquarium, 501 East Pratt St. Patrons will explore the museum and discover the healing power of water. Art exhibits are by local artist Nicoletta Daríta de la Brown. There will be vendors, food and an after party with a dance performance. Tickets cost $50. aqua.org

Thursday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

