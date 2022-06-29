Things to do in Baltimore July-1-7

Enjoy a fireworks display, dress your pet in red, white and blue, root for the O’s, go to a music festival or pick fresh food locally grown.
Monday: Fourth of July fireworks display
Watch the night sky over the Inner Harbor light up at the Fourth of July Celebration. The free event features live music with the Navy Band Commodores at 4 p.m. at the Harborplace Amphitheater and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Star-Spangled Celebration concert at 8 p.m. at the BGE Pavilion mainstage in Rash Field Park. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Sponsors include: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, BSO and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore. promotionandarts.org
Monday 9:30 p.m.
Monday: Pets on Parade
Dress your pet in red, white and blue and let them strut their patriotic stuff at the American Visionary Art Musuem’s Fourth of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show at 800 Key Highway. Register your pet at 8:30 a.m. In case of inclement weather, like extreme heat, the event will be canceled. avam.org.
Monday 9 a.m.
Monday: Orioles vs. Rangers
Grab a hot dog and a beverage and watch America’s pastime when the Orioles host the Texas Rangers at 1:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 333 West Camden Street. The Orioles start a three-game series with Texas and a seven-game homestand facing the Los Angeles Angels later this week. The first 15,000 fans ages 15 and over will receive a Hot Dog Race T-Shirt presented by Pepsi. Ticket prices range from $10 to $155. mlb.tickets.com.
Monday 1:05 p.m.
Monday: Cherry Hill Festival
Listen to music at the sixth Annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival at Waterview Avenue. Enjoy local music, art, children’s activities and fireworks along the shores of the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River. Featured musicians include TT the Artist, Sister Carol, Navasha Daya and more. The free event runs 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. cherryhillfest.com
Monday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ongoing: Farmers Market
Peruse fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers and more at the Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road Timonium. Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open every Wednesday through October 26. marylandstatefair.com
Wednesday 10 a.m.to 1 p.m.
