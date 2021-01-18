Investigative reporter Joy Lepola set to leave Fox 45 on Monday after 17 years

Joy Lepola is set to leave Fox 45 on Monday after 17 years, the news reporter announced on social media Sunday night.
“Over the past 17 years, I’ve worked with some of the best photographers in the country,” Lepola wrote in a Facebook post. “I am so lucky!!! I wish I had pictures of everyone. My sincere thanks to all of you for always going the extra mile.”
Lepola worked as the lead investigative reporter on the station’s “Operation: Crime and Justice.”
In 2018, she won a regional Emmy Award for a series focused on the use of taxpayer dollars to install potentially faulty roadway equipment, according to Lepola’s bio on the station’s website. Lepola has received nine regional Emmy Awards, and in 2016 and 2017 she also was a regional Edward R. Murrow winner.