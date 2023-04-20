Jonas Brothers reveal ‘secret show’ location for concert in Baltimore

Nick Jonas, left, Joe Jonas, center, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The secret is out.

The Jonas Brothers will perform April 28 at Baltimore Soundstage.

The concert is one of “three secret shows” with the other two slated for Los Angeles, California, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Baltimore Soundstage, located at 124 Market Place in Baltimore, is an intimate venue conceived to host concerts that attract crowds in the 500-1,000 range, with some shows in standing-room-only configurations. It’s one, long warehouse, as big as a high school gymnasium. The venue opened in 2011.

The other venues are the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on April 25 and Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 26.

The band of brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — released “Sucker,” its first single together after a six-year hiatus, in 2019. Since then they have released a documentary film and a top-selling album, “Happiness Begins.”

The group’s new single “Waffle House” dropped earlier this month. A new release of “The Album” is set for May 12.

The Verified Fan Onsale registration ends Thursday at 1 p.m. If you receive an access code, you will be able to purchase tickets on Friday starting at 10 a.m. Not every registered fan will receive a code; some will be waitlisted.

Ticket prices were not available.

Baltimore Sun reporter Abigail Gruskin contributed to this article.