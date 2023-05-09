Local TV broadcast legend Jayne Miller to host weekly talk show on WBAL NewsRadio

The investigative broadcast journalist Jayne Miller is back to doing what she does best — digging for the truth on air. But now she’ll do it on the radio instead of in front of television cameras.

WBAL NewsRadio announced Tuesday that Miller will host a weekly talk show called “The Jayne Miller Show“ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The program, which debuts this week on WBAL NewsRadio AM 1090 and FM 101.5, will take a closer look at hot-button issues in the greater Baltimore area, according to a news release, and will include interviews with key newsmakers.

“Jayne brings a wealth of knowledge to the microphone built on decades of experience asking the tough questions and holding those in power accountable,” the station’s news director, Jeff Wade, said in the release. “I’m excited for her to bring that same tenacity, inquisitive nature and passion to WBAL’s Saturday lineup.”

Miller retired from WBAL-TV last July after 40 years as an acclaimed investigative journalist.

“I look forward to the opportunity to talk about current events and new ideas,” she said in the release. “The show will focus on interviews and information intended to spark debate and conversation.”