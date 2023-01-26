Things to do in Baltimore Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Get a new graphic novel signed by a legend, go to a tuba concert, see an African artist’s work, enter a knitting contest or see paintings by a New York artist.

Saturday: Frank Miller, Dan DiDio signing

Frank Miller and Dan DiDio sign FMP graphic novels at Third Eye Comics Saturday. - Original Credit: Third Eye Comics (HANDOUT)

Comic book fans head to Third Eye Comics, 209 Chinquapin Round Road, Annapolis, for autographs from Frank Miller and Dan DiDio. Both worked for D.C. Comics where Miller famously reinvigorated Batman with “The Dark Knight Returns,” a four-issue miniseries in 1986. Some of Miller’s titles, “Sin City” and “300,” were turned into motion pictures. Miller and DiDio will only sign their new graphic novels with Frank Miller Presents: “Ronin II,” “Ancient Enemies” and “Pandora.” Fans must be line before noon and the first 10 in line get a commemorative T-shirt.

Saturday 11 a.m. to noon

Saturday: Jasmine Pigott in concert

Jasmine Pigott performs in concert at the Baltimore Museum of Art. - Original Credit: Morahan Arts and Media (HANDOUT)

Enjoy an afternoon concert at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, where the Shriver Hall Concert Series presents musicians Jasmine Pigott (tuba), Aaron Thacker (piano), and Chad Beebe (percussion) in concert. Pigott is the winner of the 2022 Yale Gordon Competition. The concert will be general seating with a suggested donation of $10. shriverconcerts.org

Saturday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ongoing: Omar Ba: Political Animals

"Not Fiction but Glory" by Omar Ba is on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Photography BMA/The Baltimore Mu / HANDOUT)

See 15 paintings by African artist Omar Ba in his exhibit “Political Animals” at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. Attend the first U.S. museum collection of his works that depict everyday life in Senegal. The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. artbma.org

Through April 2

Ongoing: Happy Hooker Happening!

Lovelyarns presents the Happy Hooker Happening!, a month-long crochet competition. (HANDOUT)

Lovelyarns, 3610 Falls Road, Baltimore, announces its monthlong crochet competition, Happy Hooker Happening! The fourth annual event organized by the Hampden shop has prizewinning categories like Speediest Stitcher, Best Original Design, Artistic Expression and more. Entry fee is $5. Submit your work by 7 p.m. Jan. 31. lovelyarns.com

Through Jan. 31

Ongoing: Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt exhibition

Artwork by Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt on display at the Chesapeake Arts Center. - Original Credit: Chesapeake Arts Center (HANDOUT)

Go see the “School Lunch Series,” an exhibition by Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt at the Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park. The free event features works by the New York artist, including large canvas paintings. Dates and times are Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. chesapeakearts.org

Through Feb. 15

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.