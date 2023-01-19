Things to do in Baltimore Jan. 20-26

Attend a black-tie affair and support a good cause, get ready for lacrosse, enjoy some laughs, watch sculptors carve ice or go to a jazz concert.

Friday: A Night to Remember

A Night To Remember - Brandon Tolson Foundation gala. - Original Credit: Katie Nuce (HANDOUT)

Celebrate, have fun and support a good cause at A Night to Remember - The Brandon Tolson Foundation inaugural gala at the Parker Metal Building - The Winslow Baltimore, 333 West Ostend Street. The BTF provides personal and financial support for families who have experienced the sudden and tragic loss of a child. Jon and Candi Tolson created the foundation after the loss of their son Brandon. Tickets cost $350 per person and only 250 tickets will be available for the black tie event. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online. brandontolsonfoundation.org

Friday 6 p.m. to midnight

Ongoing: LaxCon and FanFest

The USA Lacrosse LaxCon and FanFest comes to the Baltimore Convention Center this weekend. (Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.)

Stickheads descend on Baltimore for the USA Lacrosse LaxCon and FanFest at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street. Get ready for the spring season with coaching talks, live demos and an exhibition hall filled with vendors and gear from helmets to pads to sticks. Tickets cost $20 for adults in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for students ages 6-17 and free for children 5 and under. Call 410-235-6882. usalacrosse.com

Friday to Sunday

Ongoing: Jim Gaffigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan brings his stand-up show to Baltimore this weekend. (RICH POLK/Getty Images for IMDb)

Enjoy a night of laughter when Jim Gaffigan brings his Dark Pale Tour to The Lyric Opera House, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. Gaffigan, an actor and comedian, is known as a clean comic — using little profanity, and makes jokes about fatherhood, food and religion. He starred in the TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” Ticket prices start at $84. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m.

Saturday: Harbor Point Ice Festival

Rio Applebaum, of Pasadena, gazes at an ice sculpture at the Harbor Point Ice Festival in 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Watch sculptors use chain saws and chisels to shape ice into intricate carvings that celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Harbor Point Ice Festival. Visitors can also watch puppeteers, see a traditional Chinese dragon dance and enjoy tunes by DJ Folly. An ice throne will provide a chill photo opportunity and food trucks will be on hand. The event is free Saturday at Harbor Point Central Plaza, 1310 Point St. harborpoint.com

Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ongoing: Jeff Watts Birthday Celebration

Jeff "Tain" Watts performs at Keytone Korner. - Original Credit: Keystone Korner (HANDOUT)

Take in a jazz concert at Jeff “Tain” Watts Birthday Celebration at Keystone Korner Baltimore, 1350 Lancaster Street. Watts is a jazz drummer who has worked with George Benson, Wynton Marsalis, Harry Connick Jr. and more. Tickets start at $35 for in-person and $10 streaming. instantseats.com

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

