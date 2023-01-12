Things to do in Baltimore Jan. 13-19

Travel back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, get fresh ideas to make your wedding great, listen to an Italian opera or a New Year’s concert or kick back and enjoy a night of laughs.
Ongoing: Jurassic Quest
Travel back in time and interact with animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. Kids can dig for fossils, play with dinosaur babies and behold the king of dinosaurs: a Tyrannosaurus rex. Jurassic park is open Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $22 for general admission and $19 for seniors. Tickets for kids ages 2-10 are $22 for standard admission and $36 for unlimited admission. tickets.jurassicquest.com
Friday to Monday
Sunday: Great Bridal Expo
Get ideas to make your wedding epic at the Great Bridal Expo at the Hyatt Regency, 300 Light Street. The event features wedding professionals, DJs, giveaways, prizes and more. Tickets run from $10 to $40. Register at greatbridalexpo.com and use coupon code BSFT to receive two free tickets.
Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday: Conlon Conducts the Verdi Requiem
Prepare to be moved when James Conlon conducts the Verdi Requiem at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Verdi, the king of Italian Opera, turned the Latin mass for the dead into the dramatic Requiem. Ticket prices run from $35 to $90. my.bsomusic.org
Thursday 8 p.m.
Friday: Lunar New Year concert
Celebrate the Lunar New Year when the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents the “Revolution: Lunar New Year” concert at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Yue Bao, assistant conductor of the Houston Symphony Orchestra, leads the musicians. Ticket prices start at $35. my.bsomusic.org
Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ongoing: Gianmarco Soresi
Enjoy a night of laughs when actor/comedian Gianmarco Soresi brings the funny at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road in Timonium. Soresi has a comedy special “Shelf Life,” and has appeared on “Blue Bloods” on CBS and “The Last OG” on TBS. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. magoobysjokehouse.com
Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
