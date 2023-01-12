Things to do in Baltimore Jan. 13-19

Travel back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, get fresh ideas to make your wedding great, listen to an Italian opera or a New Year’s concert or kick back and enjoy a night of laughs.

Ongoing: Jurassic Quest

Carolyn Barker, a Dino trainer with Jurassic Quest, cradles Trixie, an animatronic baby Triceratops suitable for petting. Behind her is a life-size adult Triceratops. Jurassic Quest will be open to the public at the Maryland State Fairgrounds starting Jan. 13. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Travel back in time and interact with animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. Kids can dig for fossils, play with dinosaur babies and behold the king of dinosaurs: a Tyrannosaurus rex. Jurassic park is open Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $22 for general admission and $19 for seniors. Tickets for kids ages 2-10 are $22 for standard admission and $36 for unlimited admission. tickets.jurassicquest.com

Friday to Monday

Sunday: Great Bridal Expo

Brides looking for suggestions can find ideas at a wedding expo. (BRITTAINY NEWMAN / NYT)

Get ideas to make your wedding epic at the Great Bridal Expo at the Hyatt Regency, 300 Light Street. The event features wedding professionals, DJs, giveaways, prizes and more. Tickets run from $10 to $40. Register at greatbridalexpo.com and use coupon code BSFT to receive two free tickets.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: Conlon Conducts the Verdi Requiem

Conductor James Conlon conducts the Verdi Requiem at the BSO. (HANDOUT)

Prepare to be moved when James Conlon conducts the Verdi Requiem at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Verdi, the king of Italian Opera, turned the Latin mass for the dead into the dramatic Requiem. Ticket prices run from $35 to $90. my.bsomusic.org

Thursday 8 p.m.

Friday: Lunar New Year concert

Soprano Hera Hyesang Park rehearses with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra lead by conductor Yue Bao, assistant conductor of the Houston Symphony Orchestra, for the Lunar New Year concert on Friday at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Celebrate the Lunar New Year when the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents the “Revolution: Lunar New Year” concert at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Yue Bao, assistant conductor of the Houston Symphony Orchestra, leads the musicians. Ticket prices start at $35. my.bsomusic.org

Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ongoing: Gianmarco Soresi

Enjoy a night of laughs when actor/comedian Gianmarco Soresi brings the funny at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road in Timonium. Soresi has a comedy special “Shelf Life,” and has appeared on “Blue Bloods” on CBS and “The Last OG” on TBS. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. magoobysjokehouse.com

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

