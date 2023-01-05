Things to do in Baltimore Jan. 6 to 12

Go to a hand-cranked, scrolling puppet show, listen to Blue Grass music, give blood, learn about Jewish history, or see a classic musical.

Ongoing: Baltimore Crankie Festival

The Baltimore Crankie Festival sponsored by the Creative Alliance. - Original Credit: Creative Alliance (HANDOUT)

Watch stories unfurl before your eyes at the 2023 Baltimore Crankie Festival. A crankie is a scroll that provides visual narration to a story or song. Tickets for the ninth year of the festival are $18 to $25. Date and times vary and some shows are sold out. Go to Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Avenue. creativealliance.org

Friday to Sunday

Thursday: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Carly Pearce, right, and Ricky Skaggs perform during the 56th Annual CMA Awards last November in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey / Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)

Watch a country legend perform when Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder play bluegrass at Rams Head on Stage, 33 West Street Annapolis. Skaggs is known for such hits as “Country Boy,” “Highway 40 Blues,” “Honey (Open That Door)” and more. Tickets cost $63. ramsheadonstage.com

Thursday 8 p.m.

Saturday: Red Cross Blood Drive

National Blood Donor Month (Paul W. Gillespie / XX)

You can help save lives during National Blood Donor Month at the Red Cross Blood Drive at Enoch Pratt Free Library, 400 Cathedral Street. The blood drive takes place in the Creative Arts Center on the second floor. Potential donors will be screened. After giving a pint of blood, donors will receive a snack. Call 410-396-5317.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Power of Protest’

Stamps at "The Power of Protest: The Movement to Free Soviet Jews "at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. - Original Credit: Weitzman National Museum (HANDOUT)

Learn about efforts to free Jews from the former Soviet Union in the late 1960s to 1990 at “The Power of Protest: The Movement to Free Soviet Jews” at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street. The exhibit chronicles refuseniks, Jews who lived in the Soviet Union and were denied the right to live freely, practice Judaism or leave the country. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for students and $4 for children. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. jewishmuseummd.org

Through Feb. 5

Tuesday: ‘My Fair Lady’

Madeline Powell plays Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady at the Hippodrome Theatre. - Original Credit: Jeremy Daniel (HANDOUT)

See “My Fair Lady,” the classic musical based on the 1913 play “Pygmalion,” at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw Street. The story revolves around the efforts of Henry Higgins to groom Eliza Doolittle for high society. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices run from $49 to $141. baltimore.broadway.com

Tuesday through Jan. 15

