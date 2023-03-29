Baltimore restaurants Charleston, Ekiben and Foraged not among finalists in 2023 James Beard Awards

The James Beards announced the finalists for the dining awards known as “the Oscars of the restaurant industry” Wednesday — and there are no Baltimore chefs or eateries on this year’s list of nominees.

Baltimore had three contenders in the semifinalists, which were announced in January including Charleston restaurant in the Outstanding Hospitality category. Two local chefs, Chris Amendola of Foraged, and Steve Chu of Ekiben, were nominated for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

Regional finalists on the list released Wednesday include restaurants in Philadelphia (Friday, Saturday, Sunday; Fork; High Street; Royal Sushi and Cantina La Martina) and Washington, DC (Oyster Oyster, Causa, Albi and Albi.)

Winners of the annual awards are scheduled to be announced June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.