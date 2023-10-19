Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reunite in Baltimore, calling their relationship ‘brutal and beautiful’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith visit the Baltimore School for the Arts on Wednesday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The actor Will Smith surprised his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on a Baltimore stage Wednesday night to declare his unconditional love and devotion to her.

“”I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Will Smith said in a surprise appearance Wednesday night at the Enoch Pratt Free Library. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship], we call it ‘brutiful.’

“It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

As Smith spoke spontaneously from the stage before an excited crowd and effusive applause, Pinkett Smith stood at his side, one hand covering her mouth. Their son, Jaden and daughter, Willow, stood towards the wings, gesturing excitedly, while Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, who celebrated her 70th birthday Wednesday, watched from the audience.

It was an emotional closure to a week that had begun with public speculation that the couple’s marriage was over, only to be followed by Pinkett Smith’s assertion that she and her husband were closer than they had ever been — a statement she repeated Wednesday night on the Pratt stage.

“Will and me are good,” Pinkett Smith told Laura Coates, an anchor and chief legal analyst for CNN. “All the people who who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line.

The truth of the matter is I’m not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine.”