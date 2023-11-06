Hootie & The Blowfish to launch summer tour, including stop at Merriweather in Columbia

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hootie & The Blowfish, including frontman and now country singer Darius Rucker, will launch a 43-city tour next summer including a stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour marks the first full tour since 2019 for the iconic pop band, known for such hits as “Only Wanna Be With You,” “Let Her Cry” and “Hold My Hand.”

The tour will include the band’s Grammy award-winning original members — Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Jim “Soni” Sonefeld and Rucker — who first formed the group when they were students at the University of South Carolina. Since then, Hootie & The Blowfish has sold over 25 million albums, including their 1994 debut “Cracked Rear View,” which remains one of the best-selling albums in music history.

Special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will join the band on the tour, which kicks off May 30 in Dallas, according to a LiveNation news release.

The tour arrives at Merriweather on Aug. 3. General admission tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale for Citi cardmembers begins Tuesday at noon. Ticket prices have not been released.