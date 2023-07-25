‘Homicide’ graphic novel breathes new life into David Simon’s Baltimore true-crime story

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A page from "Homicide: The Graphic Novel, Part One." Credit: First Second Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers (First Second Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers )

More than three decades after Baltimore author and television producer David Simon released his true-crime book “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” a graphic novel is breathing new life into his story.

On Tuesday, publisher First Second Books will release “Homicide: The Graphic Novel, Part One,” the first of a two-part series illustrated by comic book artist Philippe Squarzoni. It’s a fresh take on Simon’s original 1991 “Homicide” book, which led to the seven-season, award-winning NBC television show “Homicide: Life on the Street” and HBO’s five-season drama “The Wire.”

Advertisement

Simon, a former Baltimore Sun reporter, describes a year spent with special access to the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit in “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets.”

Cover of “Homicide: The Graphic Novel, Part One" (First Second Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers)

Simon’s story is “reimagined in part through Squarzoni’s neo-noir illustrations that give meaning to the phrase of black, white, and red (blood) all over,” according to the publisher’s news release.

Advertisement

On Aug. 4, Simon will visit Remington’s Greedy Reads bookstore at 7 p.m. to discuss his new graphic novel. Part two of the series is set to be released in December.

Julia Fleischaker, owner of Greedy Reads, said customers are excited about the new release, which offers a different take for a new generation of true-crime fans.

“Graphic adaptations and novels are one of the fastest growing sections at Greedy Reads. David Simon has written indelible stories of Baltimore,” Fleischaker said. “Put them together, and there’s definitely excitement around the Homicide adaptation, and the chance to see the writer himself discuss it.”