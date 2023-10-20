Susquehanna Symphony to perform Sheldon Bair’s ‘Homefront,’ based on letter his grandmother wrote during WWII

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Composer Sheldon Bair conducts rehearsal with soprano Carolyn Black-Sotir and the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra before their Oct. 21 performance. Bair has composed "The Homefront 1944" based on a letter written by his grandmother to her sister Nellie during WWII. Her son, the composer's uncle, was missing in action and later determined to have died. The composition is about how to appear "normal" during a time of unspeakable loss. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“This is a rainy eve,” Carrie Bair wrote to her sister Nellie on Sept. 28, 1944. She used a blue pen and filled both sides of a single sheet of note paper in her right-slanting script.

“I have been so tired and…” — here one word sinks below the rest of the script as if the letters themselves were heavy, “nervous today.”

As the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra plays “The Homefront 1944,” Sheldon Bair’s original composition on Saturday, he wants the audience to hear the sounds of that long-ago night in Liverpool, Pennsylvania: the steady drip of the rain, the groan of the writing table as the woman leans forward on her elbows, the catch of her breath.

Carrie Bair was Sheldon Bair’s grandmother, and in that letter she is sharing news of her two sons fighting overseas in World War II: Gene, Carrie’s eldest, was a ball turret gunner in the U.S. Air Force, while Lowell, younger by two years, was an engineer aboard a destroyer escort in the U.S. Navy. They were her only children.

Carrie Bair has news about her boys. But she has to work up to sharing it, so Nellie will have to wait.

“On Monday, there was word come to Liverpool about one of our town boys being seriously wounded,” Carrie Bair writes. “Jack McKinney. I can sympathize with her [Jack’s mother.] I know what she is going through.”

Saturday’s concert, which opens the orchestra’s 47th season, has the theme “Remembrance and Hope” in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The program also includes performances of Ludwig von Beethoven’s Lenore Overture No. 2 and Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G Major.

But the American premiere of “The Homefront 1944″ is the main event. (The piece previously has been performed twice by small orchestras in England, where Bair has relatives.) As audience members enter the Bel Air High School auditorium, they’ll see a copy of the letter.

Sheldon Bair, who founded the Susquehanna Symphony in 1977, thinks of himself primarily as a music educator, not a composer. For 46 years, he has kept the orchestra going through a combination of dedication, a refusal to underestimate the abilities of his all-volunteer community ensemble, and a big personality with a comic flair.

“Through everything, through all the ups and down of the past 47 years, Sheldon has stayed the course,” soprano Carolyn Black-Sotir said of Bair, who conducts the orchestra.

“That takes an incredibly amount of patience and belief in what you’re doing. He has a great sense of humor and a wonderful rapport with the orchestra members. He loves music and he loves other musicians.”

Black-Sotir, who has known Bair since she was in high school, sings the part of the composer’s grandmother.

Though Bair has previously created musical compositions for student orchestras, it wasn’t until a cousin showed him their grandmother’s letter that he made a serious attempt to express his musical ideas.

“As soon as I saw the letter, I knew immediately I had to set it to music,” he said. “‘Homefront’ is very short, only about nine minutes long. But, it took me five years to finish.”

He knew he wanted to convey a similar feeling that the composer Samuel Barber perfected in his song, “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.″

“It’s a homespun feeling,” Bair said, “the sounds of people sitting on their porches and watching the lightning bugs and rocking away. Maybe there’s an apple pie in the oven.”

But, for all the goodness those images convey, not all is right in that world.

In Bair’s composition, the basses and timpani sound out his grandmother’s heartbeat. It starts out firm and regular, and then gradually falters.

“I have not heard from Lowell for a week now,” she writes to Nellie. “I think he is out on a voyage, I believe around [Manila]. He has souvenirs and stars and campaign bars,” but for reasons of national security “I cannot say anything about it.”

Throughout the piece, Bair weaves snippets of one of his grandmother’s favorite hymns ”It Is Well With My Soul” with excerpts from the Navy anthem, “Eternal Father Strong to Save,” and the U.S. Army hymn ”God of Our Fathers.”

As the anthems play, Carrie Bair’s thoughts flow from her younger son to her eldest.

“I got a letter from the War Dept.,” she writes Nellie. “The whole crew was missing, not only Gene.”

In agitation, she skips a few letters in what she writes next.

“[They] left for Munich Germany of 11 of July was never heard from since that. The chaplain of the 8th [Air] Force wrote me also. So I must wait and pray for his return.”

Carrie Bair spent the remainder of her life waiting and praying. Gene Bair was never heard from again.

In program notes, Bair writes that the his uncle had returned unscathed to his base previously from many incredibly dangerous missions, including the D-Day invasion of Normandy. When Gene Bair’s Liberator B-24 Bomber went down in what is thought to have been the English Channel, he was flying his 29th mission. After his 30th, he was scheduled to return home to sell war bonds.

The next sentences of Carrie Bair’s letter quotes reassurances made by former President Franklin Roosevelt to the American people — promises later reversed after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“We shall have no more war,” Carrie Bair quotes, underlining each word heavily to express her sarcasm. “And our boys will not go over on foreign soil.”

Then all of her anguish erupts in an expletive that, like her heart, is broken in two.

“Bull shit.”

Decades later, as her grandson read the letter, it was that word that conveyed the depth of her sorrow.

“Man,” Sheldon Bair said. “I couldn’t believe my grandmother wrote that. She never cursed. She was very meek and mild, a very gentle lady.”

Lowell Bair — the composer’s father — eventually made it back to Pennsylvania and to his family. His ship, the USS England, was attacked and damaged late in the war at Okinawa. But Lowell was not injured.

After returning to the states, Lowell Bair fell in love with Gene’s former fiancé. The couple married in 1949.

“No one ever talked about it,” Sheldon Bair said, “but my grandmother was never really happy about my dad and mom marrying. She never really accepted that Gene was dead. In her mind, he was always going to come back.”

Perhaps in a manner of speaking, Gene Bair will return Saturday night, when members of the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra tune their instruments and his great-nephew picks up his baton.

“My father died in 2006,” Sheldon Bair said. “I have wondered many times what he and my grandparents would think of ‘Homefront.’ I think they would be incredibly proud that Gene’s story was getting told and that he is being remembered.”

“The Homefront 1944” will be performed Oct. 21 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a preperformance discussion, and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10-$20 and can be bought at ssorchestra.org.