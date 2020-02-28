Longtime WBAL Radio Host Brett Hollander has stepped down from the organization to join the Baltimore Orioles.
Hollander’s last day was Thursday. A news release issued by the baseball team said that he will appear on MASN and the Orioles Radio Network throughout the 2020 season. He’ll make his first appearance on Monday’s broadcasts as a special guest.
“Brett started here as an intern,” said Cary Pahigian, WBAL’s general manager and president. “He’s been a big part of WBAL and we will miss him."
A lifelong Baltimore resident, Hollander joined WBAL radio as host of “Sportsline” in 2010. He was named Maryland Sportscaster of the Year in 2015 and in 2018 began hosting the afternoon show for the broadcast station.
He’s no stranger to the Orioles, having covered the team in 2008 for CBS radio and anchored WBAL’s Orioles coverage from 2011-14.
“This a wonderful next step for him,” Pahigan said. "We’re all very excited for him.
Hollander was not immediately available for comment.