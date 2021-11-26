Make it a musical season: a guide to festive holiday concerts in Baltimore

If you’re one of those people for whom the TBS 24-hour marathon of “A Christmas Story” leaves you wanting, then this is the show for you: a musical take on the beloved holiday movie, brought to you by the songwriting team behind hit productions like “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Not that “A Christmas Story” is without its own awards: It was nominated for three Tony Awards, which is almost as gratifying as getting a BB gun for Christmas.