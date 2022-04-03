Rebecca Hoffberger, who trained as a mime but ended up giving voice to outsider art as founder of Baltimore’s AVAM, retires after 27 years

Rebecca Alban Hoffberger is tied to the train tracks in the old-timey photograph used as an invitation to the American Visionary Art Museum’s gala last fall.

A locomotive belching black smoke and emblazoned with the word “retirement” is barreling down the tracks. The train’s cowcatcher resembles a set of giant metal teeth, as if Hoffberger’s retirement from the American Visionary Art Museum, which she incorporated 33 years ago, threatens to chomp her to bits.

But wait!!!

Moving even faster than the train is a flying saucer emanating a bright cone of light and clearly intent on beaming up the damsel. Despite the ropes binding her, Hoffberger has a broad grin on her face and doesn’t appear even slightly distressed.

That train — and flying saucer — arrive Monday, right on schedule. Today is Hoffberger’s last day as AVAM’s executive director. At noon, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott plans to dedicate a portion of Covington Street as “Rebecca A. Hoffberger Way.”

Rebecca Hoffberger prepares to exit the American Visionary Arts Museum, the institution she founded in 1995. She is pictured near Black Icarus created by artist, Andrew Logan. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Though Hoffberger, 69, said she is tremendously sad to leave the Baltimore institution that opened to the public in 1995, she can’t wait to discover where life will take her.

“I’ve been telling everyone, ‘No boohooing’,” Hoffberger said during a recent interview at the museum. “I have spent more than half my life at AVAM, and it has been incredible.

“But, AVAM’s board has appointed someone who I believe will be a died-and-gone-to-heaven-successor. And there are other projects that I have been waiting a quarter of a century to do.”

Jenenne Whitfield, director of Detroit’s acclaimed Heidelberg Project, becomes AVAM’s new executive director Sept. 6. Between April and September, AVAM will be run by chief operating officer Donna Katrinic.

Over the past 27 years, the cylindrical building with the mirrored facade and giant whirligig on Key Highway has become such a beloved part of Baltimore’s civic fabric that it’s difficult to remember how daunting the odds against the museum’s — and Hoffberger’s — success once were.

Today, the museum dedicated to showcasing the work of outsider artists is debt-free, with a $3.1 million budget in 2022. Unlike most local museums, AVAM’s annual attendance (now about 115,000) has grown steadily, though unlike the Walters Art Museum and Baltimore Museum of Art, it charges admission.

Such AVAM-sponsored events as the Kinetic Sculpture Race, a 15-mile trek of human-powered sculptures over land, through the water and over mud and sand, have become annual traditions that draw thousands of visitors downtown.

Baltimore filmmaker John Waters said if he ever makes a movie about Hoffberger’s life, he would call it, “Glinda the Good Witch of Key Highway.”

“Rebecca really is a witch,” Waters said. “If anybody could put a spell on a building, she has.

“She invented it. It is her blood, her life, her cult. There are people who come to Baltimore just to visit AVAM. I’ve never met anybody who has been to that museum who hasn’t liked it.”

Over the years, AVAM has hosted visitors such as the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Hoffberger has collaborated on exhibits with the 14th Dalai Lama. Stavros Lambrinidis, the European Union’s ambassador to the United States, borrowed 28 artworks from AVAM in January 2021 and installed them in the room of his home where official events are hosted. He recently asked to have the loan extended.

A visionary from the beginning

Hoffberger has been following her inner vision since she was 5 years old and suffered a painful bout of rheumatic fever.

“It taught me how to get outside my body,” she said. “The only way I could get to sleep was to pretend I was a baby bird in a nest and could feel the cool night air.”

It didn’t take the baby bird long to learn to fly. In 1969, when she was 16, Rebecca Alban moved to Paris to study mime with the legendary Marcel Marceau. She was his only American student at the time.

She had been planning to leave high school and enroll early in college, but this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and formal education could wait.

A photo of the teen ran on the cover of the Nov. 16, 1969, Baltimore Sun magazine.

The photographer had asked the young Rebecca to bend over, toss her mane of bright red hair into the air and quickly stand up. In the photo, coppery tresses float above the pale oval of her face like the flames of a candle emanating around the white-hot center.

But then, Hoffberger always has burned hot.

Before she was 21, she married a star ballet dancer from the Paris Opera, gave birth to a daughter, Belina, relocated to the U.S. and cofounded the New City Ballet Company in Columbia. Hoffberger raised the money for the troupe and even persuaded famed fashion designer Emilio Pucci to design costumes for free.

By age 25, she had worked as a consultant for nonprofits, where she wrote a grant to ship the operating theaters inside former bomb shelters to Nigeria and Somalia, where they were used as field hospitals. For that effort, she was designated a Dame by the International Order of the White Cross.

“They had operating tables in them, dental equipment, everything,” Hoffberger recalled.

By age 27, she had studied nontraditional medicine in Mexico with her second husband, the author and parapsychological researcher Andrija Puharich. Hoffberger helped deliver babies, and gave birth to her second daughter, Athena.

“The energy of birth is so similar to the energy of death,” Hoffberger said. “There’s a quietness. Taking that first breath is very much like taking the last breath.”

In the early 1980s, when Hoffberger, now divorced for the second time, returned to Baltimore with her daughters and began planning to build a museum dedicated to self-taught artists, Baltimore’s entrenched cultural elite initially dismissed her as a dilettante.

At the time, outsider art, much of which is created by people who are homeless, mentally ill or incarcerated, was dismissed as a curiosity. And the woman running this institution? The exuberant New Age mystic without any background in the art world who described her vision for her new museum as “womblike”?

Hoffberger’s third husband, the late LeRoy Hoffberger, told the Sun in 1995 that Baltimore cultural leaders urged legislators not to allocate state money for the fledgling institution.

“Not only was the [funding] pie too small already,” LeRoy Hoffberger said, “this wasn’t even good art.”

Besides, these leaders reasoned erroneously, the museum already had an angel — the director’s new husband. LeRoy Hoffberger was a wealthy attorney whose family had owned a brewery and a stake in the Orioles.

An unflattering profile of Rebecca Hoffberger that ran in The New York Times in 2000 noted the 27-year age difference between the couple. It commented on Hoffberger’s cleavage and noted that she wore a heart-shaped diamond ring “the size of a York Peppermint Pattie.”

The new museum director, the article implied, was little more than a chorus girl with a sugar daddy.

Those assumptions weren’t merely demeaning and unfair. Hoffberger said they were also untrue.

“LeRoy was always enthusiastic and wholeheartedly supportive,” she said, “but he would not donate to the museum until I had raised 90% of the money we needed. Once I did that, he was very, very generous.”

Underestimated and unmatched

Those meeting the big-hearted and ebullient Hoffberger for the first time occasionally underestimate her. They may view her as the embodiment of Fifi, the giant pink poodle on wheels that’s a perennial fixture at the Kinetic Sculpture Race. They miss Hoffberger’s bulldog attributes: the practicality and shrewdness, the near-obsessive attention to detail, the formidable drive.

“People may underestimate Rebecca the first time they meet her,” AVAM board chairman Christopher Goelet said. “They rarely make that mistake a second time.”

One example: the mirrors and mosaics on AVAM’s eye-catching facade were installed by at-risk and incarcerated teens who learned job skills from master artisans. Hoffberger secured federal funds and corporate and private donations for that 14-year project.

Here’s another: In 1992, Hoffberger somehow secured critical patronage for a museum in Baltimore from a cosmetics magnate in England.

According to John Maizels, founder of Raw Vision Magazine, Hoffberger had a hunch that Anita Roddick, the late human rights and environmental activist who founded The Body Shop, a retailer of natural skin care products, would instinctively grasp AVAM’s potential. But years of entreaties failed to culminate in a meeting.

Finally, Roddick visited Baltimore in 1992. But her schedule was jam-packed upon arrival. Her only possible availability was early the following morning.

Overnight, Hoffberger pulled off a coup.

“Anita arrived at 7 a.m. and walked into this big room,” Maizels said. “About a hundred local leaders were already there waiting for her. She was quite moved and became an ardent AVAM supporter.”

Over the next quarter-century, AVAM thrived, and the naysayers were silenced.

“Rebecca elevates us,” said Freeman Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who’s also about to retire. “When we go to that museum, we have thoughts we’ve never had before. We’re forced to examine our own assumptions. Who gives us greater hope than Rebecca?”

Though Hoffberger will no longer run AVAM after that train arrives, she isn’t finished with the museum quite yet. She will work part-time through the summer to ease the transition to her successor. Among her goals: raising $25 million for an endowment that will help secure AVAM’s future.

Paradoxically, the woman who took such pain to safeguard AVAM’s future was less vigilant at ensuring her own. For the first 15 years of Hoffberger’s tenure at AVAM, she worked for free. She and LeRoy Hoffberger divorced nearly a dozen years ago.

“Money will be really tight,” Hoffberger acknowledged, “but I will sell my house and I plan to live simply. I still have more than many and am thankful.”

Besides, that flying saucer is on its way.

Hoffberger’s next project will be a play about the little-known friendship between the author Mark Twain and the inventor Nikola Tesla that will meld her twin passions for art and science.

“I have been waiting to write this play for 37 years,” she said. “I know every aspect of it. It unfolded itself before me scene by scene.

“I received a vision when I founded this museum. And I received another vision about this play.”