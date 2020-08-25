A ‘Healthy Holly’ themed play is coming to Baltimore — and it will be performed via phone calls and texts

Pugh was sentenced in February to three years in prison on a conviction of fraud and conspiracy related to the sale of her self-published books. According to federal prosecutors, she sold the books to the University of Maryland Medical Center while she was a board member and to other nonprofits that did business with the city, in total netting over $850,000. She double-sold and failed to print thousands of copies, and used the proceeds to illegally fund her mayoral campaign, prosecutors said.