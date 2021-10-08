‘Healing & the Art of Compassion,’ AVAM founder Rebecca Hoffberger’s last exhibition, opens this weekend

There are references to the Dalai Lama, Madam Curie and Typhoid Mary. Portraits of white supremacists hang not far from photos of unsung heroes of public health. Two prosthetic legs are on display near a giant hairball taken from a little girl’s stomach. There’s a multi-colored dress with horse eyes on the breast, which we’re told, was crocheted by a patient at Sheppard Pratt.