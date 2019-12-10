If you can’t get enough of the “ten dollar founding father without a father” celebrated in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical, you’re in luck — “Hamilton” is returning to the Hippodrome Theatre in the summer of 2021, organizers for the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center announced Monday.
But it’s a little early to sign up for the lottery for $10 tickets just yet. The only information available for now about the visit by the national tour are the dates the musical will hunker down in Baltimore: June 8 through July 3, 2021.
The musical became a cultural phenomenon by using rap to tell the story of America’s founding fathers — and in particular, the rivalry between U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton and Vice President Aaron Burr. Actors of color are cast in all major roles, embodying historical figures who in real life were white.
The musical will be part of the Hippodrome Broadway subscription series for the 2020-21 season, so further details may be available when the lineup is announced Jan. 14, 2020. Or, fans can sign up to receive alerts at BaltimoreHippodrome.com.
The return visit is a reflection of the musical’s popularity — and longevity. After opening in 2015, several tours settled down in major cities such as Chicago and London for months or years. Those runs are starting to close, and the national tours now are beginning to visit mid-sized cities for shorter periods. “Hamilton” previously was performed in Baltimore to large and enthusiastic audiences for four weeks last summer.
“Hamilton” fans who don’t want to wait 18 months to catch the musical can catch it this summer in Washington at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it returns for a second, 14-week run. Tickets are expected to go on sale in the spring.