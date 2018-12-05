Going to Baltimore's Monument lighting? Here's what you need to know

Baltimore’s signature Christmas “tree,” the 178-foot-tall Washington Monument at Mount Vernon Place, gets lit up for the holidays Thursday with all the festiveness Charm City can muster — including food, music, kids’ activities, a fireworks display and plenty more. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on going.
What time does it start?
The free celebration starts at 5 p.m., with the lighting itself set for about 7:55 p.m., followed by fireworks.
What will be going on?
A holiday village with food and other vendors is planned for the West Park, while food trucks and bars will make their home at North Park. South Park will feature “family-friendly” food vendors, plus children's crafts, face painting, photos with Santa and more.
Who will be performing?
Sounds of the holidays will be provided by Kristen Toedtman & The Community Chorus of Peabody, OrchKids, JAGMAC (a family of Baltimore-raised musicians named Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing”), City College Choir and Morgan State Choir.
What sorts of food and drinks will be available?
All kinds: more than 25 vendors and food trucks will be available, offering everything from seafood and pizza to doughnuts and cookies. (Find a complete list here.) There’ll also be a beer garden, and bars in the three parks will be offering beer and wine for $4.
Where can I park?
The area has limited on-street parking, but plenty of space should be available in the parking garage at Calvert and Centre streets, east of the monument.
Just be careful to avoid the road closures:
- Washington Place (North Charles Street) – Centre Street to Madison Street – closed to traffic 8 a.m. to midnight.
- Mount Vernon Place – North Charles Street to St. Paul Street – closed to traffic 8 a.m. to midnight.
- Centre Street – Cathedral Street to North Calvert Street – closed to traffic 8 a.m. to midnight.
- Mount Vernon Place – North Charles Street to Cathedral Street – closed Wednesday at 6 p.m. for setup and will remain closed until midnight after the lighting.
What else is happening in the area?
Hotel Revival, 10 W. Monument St., is offering a rooftop view of the lighting from its Topside restaurant from 6 p.m.-11 p.m., with passed appetizers and two food stations (including an Oyster Bar and a Whistle Pig Taco Bar), plus three specialty monument-lighting cocktails. $100.
Wet City, 223 W. Chase St., is having a Monument Lighting Party beginning at 5 p.m., with hot cocktails (mulled hot cider with rum and Chartreuse hot chocolates) and specials.
The Brewer’s Art, 1106 N. Charles St., will be offering happy hour-priced house beers from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., plus drink and cocktail specials all night.
The Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St., will be hosting a series of free family-friendly activities from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., including a scavenger hunt, story time, candle making and holiday-inspired tours of the museum, plus performances from the Wilkes School Chorus and the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women Cheerleaders. Cookies and hot chocolate, too.
Where can I find more information?
Visit godowntownbaltimore.com. Now go have fun. And Happy Holidays!
Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.