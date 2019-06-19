Alt-rock stars Gin Blossoms to headline Fells Point Fun Fest

With their jangly guitars and radio-ready hooks, Gin Blossoms helped define the sound of popular alternative rock in the early/mid-1990s. The multiplatinum-selling band behind hits like “Hey Jealousy” and “As Long As It Matters” comes to Baltimore this fall to headline the 53rd Fells Point Fun Fest.

An announcement posted on the festival’s Facebook page Wednesday notes that the Tempe, Arizona band will perform on Saturday, October 12. The festival takes place that day and the next, October 13, along Thames Street on the historic neighborhood’s popular waterfront.

This year’s festival marks a return to a two-day format, after a single-day one last year, according to a press release from Blonde Marketing, Inc. The company’s president, Kimber Goodwin, confirmed that it partnered with The Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point in December to present the festival. Blonde Marketing’s previous clients include such local concerts as Preakness InfieldFest and Moonrise Festival.

The press release noted that this year’s festival will also feature more offerings catering to families, the Wolfe Street Beer Garden and several to-be-announced local musicians.

