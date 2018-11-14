Ferris wheel coming to Baltimore Inner Harbor for the holidays

A 65-foot Ferris wheel will be spending the holidays at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, a new addition to the annual Christmas Village that will be making its season debut this weekend.
The wheel, to be located next to the visitor’s center at 401 Light St., will be going up Wednesday but will not be accepting riders until the village has its preview weekend Nov. 17-18. Rides will cost $5 per person.
The village, patterned after similar holiday villages popular in Germany, opens officially on Thanksgiving and will remain open through Christmas Eve. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (closed Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11).