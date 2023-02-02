Things to do in Baltimore Feb. 3 to Feb. 9

Go to a classical or rock concert, celebrate Black History Month, listen to a poetry reading, have some laughs or go to an art exhibit opening.

Friday: Maya C. Popa and Mary Jo Salter

Poet Maya C. Popa will read and discuss her work this weekend at Bird in Hand. (HANDOUT)

Book lovers go to a reading by poets Maya C. Popa and Mary Jo Salter at Bird in Hand, 11 East 33rd Street. Popa’s latest release is entitled “Wound is the Origin of Wonder!” Both poets will read and discuss each other’s work. The event, sponsored by The Ivy Bookshop and Bird in Hand, is free. theivybookshop.com

Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: Comedian Mike Recine

Enjoy a night of laughter when Mike Recine brings his Irish Goodbye Stand Up Show to Delia Foley’s, 1439 South Charles Street. Recine has performed on Conan and written for MTV. Tickets cost $20. eventbrite.com

Friday 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: Bach in Baltimore

Bach in Baltimore concert takes place Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church. (HANDOUT)

Classic music lovers give a listen to the latest Bach in Baltimore concert: Winter Radiance: Fauré's Requiem and Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 2 and No. 17 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 5407 North Charles Street. The concert features a full orchestra and soloists Kelli Young and Fredrick Redd. Ticket prices, both streaming and in-person, range from $5 to $100. For more information: bachinbaltimore.org

Sunday 4 p.m.

Sunday: Black History Month concert

Kickoff February with a Black History Month Celebration Concert at the Smith Theater at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Parkway Columbia. The concert will feature gospel, jazz, spiritual, art and contemporary choral music by Oakland Mills High School Choir. Tickets cost $50. https://hccaac.org/

Sunday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ongoing: David Koechner

David Koechner will perform this weekend at Magooby's Joke House in Timonium. (Mandee Johnson)

Head to Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road in Timonium, and catch David Koechner and his comedy routine. The actor/comedian has appeared on television shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Office.” He has also appeared in the “Anchorman” movie series. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. magoobysjokehouse.com

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Rebecca Scheuerman and William Wright art exhibit

An exhibit at Baltimore Art Gallery features works by Rebecca Scheuerman and William Wright. (HANDOUT)

Go to the opening reception for a showcase exhibit by artists Rebecca Scheuerman and William Wright at the Baltimore Art Gallery, 855 W. 36th Street. The artwork is a combination of classical realism and contemporary figurative expressionism. The event is free. bmoreartgallery.com

Friday through March 6

Saturday: G Love & Special Sauce

Musician G. Love from the band G. Love And Special Sauce appears in Baltimore this weekend at Rams Head Live. (Mark Mainz / Getty Images)

Get your tickets to see G Love & Special Sauce in concert for the Flying Embers Tour 2023 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Baltimore. The band is known for its laid back sound that combines blues, hip hop, rock and soul music. Ticket prices start at $35 in advance and $40 at the door. ramsheadlive.com

Saturday, 8 p.m.

