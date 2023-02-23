Things to do in Baltimore Feb. 24 to March 2

Listen to classic rock played against a galactic background, go see a legend of hip hop, be the first to hear new jokes, go to a basketball fans festival, or have a great meal at a Black-owned restaurant.

Friday: The Beatles under the dome

'Music Under the Dome: The Beatles' is at the Maryland Science Center Friday. (HANDOUT)

Listen to classic rock from the British Invasion of the 1960s against a galactic backdrop at “Music Under the Dome: The Beatles” at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St. The foursome recorded hits like “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Yesterday,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Hey Jude,” and more. Tickets cost $35. mdsci.org

Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: KRS-One

Rapper KRS-One will perform at Legends of Hip Hop Vol. 3 at Rams Head Live. (PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images)

Take a musical journey back to when hip hop ruled the world at the Legends of Hip Hop Vol. 3 at Rams Head Live!, 20 Market Place The Blast Master KRS-One will perform songs like “Sound of da Police,” “Love’s Gonna Get’cha (Material Love),” and “My Philosophy.” General admission costs $45. ramsheadlive.com

Friday 9 p.m.

Saturday: Art at Lex

At Lexington Market, a mural by Baltimore artist Shan Wallace hangs above the entrance to the Lower Market. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Artists Oletha Devane and Shan Wallace discuss their commissioned artworks on display at Lexington Market. Devane is known for her works that highlight political and cultural themes with a focus on diversity. “Robert and Rosetta,” the sculpture on the new Lexington Market Plaza created by Devane and her son Christopher Kojzar, honors two enslaved persons who were involved in the market. Baltimore photographer Shan Wallace is the artist behind the market mural entitled “Flavored Water and Corned Beef Sandwiches,” created in collaboration with cultural historian Jessica Harris.

Saturday 1 p.m.

Ongoing: CIAA Fan Fest 2023

Workers continue to prepare the CFG Bank Arena for this week's 2023 CIAA Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Fans of Bowie State men’s and women’s basketball have some league-sponsored fun at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fan Fest 2023 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt St. The free event features a cheer championship, live music and over 40 vendors. ciaafanfest.com

Friday and Saturday

Ongoing: Black-Owned Restaurant Tour

Ira Chase, right, and Benjamin Thompson also offer HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen to bring their downtown Baltimore restaurant's food to more locations around the city. (HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen )

Don’t miss the last two stops of the Black-Owned Restaurant Tour. Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. check out HoodFellas Bistro Catering at 7 North Calvert St. The dress code is relaxed casual. And Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Unity Bar and Restaurant at 111 W. Centre St. The dress code is casual stylish. The event is sponsored by the City of Baltimore, Visit Maryland, Visit Bmore, Wells Fargo, The Harbor Bank of Maryland and Presidents Round Table. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Through Saturday

