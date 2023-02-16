Things to do in Baltimore Feb. 17 to Feb. 23

See a comedy legend, take your sweetheart to a concert, run for charity, learn about dinosaurs or go to a beer fest.

Friday: Chris Rock

Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2023″ comes to the Hippodrome Theatre for two shows this weekend. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Prepare to laugh out loud as Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2023″ comes to the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick PAC, 12 North Eutaw Street. The actor and comedian has been ranked as one of the best by Rolling Stone magazine and Comedy Central. He famously hosted the Academy Awards show last year and has worked in television and film, from “Saturday Night Live” to “Madagascar.” Ticket prices start at $82. ticketmaster.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Valentine’s Classic Soul

Take your sweetheart to “Valentine’s Classic Soul: The Spinners and Lenny Williams,” a concert at the Lyric Opera House, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. The Spinners are known for such hits as “Then Came You,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubberband Man,” and more. Williams sang “Cause I Love You,” “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Midnight Girl,” and more. Ticket prices start at $90. lyricbaltimore.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Saturday: Cupid’s Undie Run

Runners participate in Cupid's Undie Run. (GARYPOWELL / HANDOUT)

Lace up your running shoes and put on your undergarments at the Cupid’s Undie Run. The run starts at Luckie’s Tavern, 10 Market Place. The event raises money for those afflicted with NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves. Participants pay $40. my.cupids.org

Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: Dino Day

The Maryland Science Center celebrates Dino Day on Saturday, Feb. 18. (HANDOUT)

Pull back the misty shroud of time and learn about when dinosaurs roamed the Earth at Dino Day at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Uncover fossils, learn scientific techniques and study creatures from millions of years ago. Admission costs $26.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors and $20.95 for children. mdsci.org

Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ongoing: Belgian Beer Fest

Belgian brews are on tap for the 19th annual Belgian Beer Fest at Max's Taphouse in Baltimore. (HANDOUT)

Sample the brews on tap at the 19th annual Belgian Beer Fest 2023 at Max’s Taphouse, 737 South Broadway. The keg list includes Blaugies Darbyste, Chimay Red Premiere, Fantome Sasion and more. The free event runs Friday to Monday. Max’s opens at 11 a.m. maxs.com

Friday to Monday

Events calendar

