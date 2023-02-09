Things to do in Baltimore Feb. 10 to Feb. 16

Watch a Marvel movie with a live orchestra, be amazed by Black and Irish dances, make your own Valentine’s Day card or go to a dramatic reading.

Ongoing: ‘Black Panther’ Live in Concert

The late Chadwick Boseman portrays the lead character in Marvel's "Black Panther" movie. (HANDOUT)

Watch superhero T’Challa come to life, accompanied by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, at Marvel Studio’s “Black Panther” Live in Concert at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. The BSO will perform Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score live to picture under the direction of Hollywood conductor Anthony Parnther. The late Chadwick Boseman portrays the character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, who made his first appearance in Fantastic Four No. 52 in July 1966. Ticket prices range from $20 to $70. bsomusic.org

Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.

Thursday: Honoring the Culture

Sole Defined, a dance group based in Washington, D.C., performs for Baltimore County elementary school students celebrating Black History Month in an event co-hosted by Baltimore Black Dance Collective at the Peggy and Yale Gordon Center For Performing Arts Wednesday., Feb. 8, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Experience the history, diversity and beauty of African Americans at “Celebration: Uplifting and Honoring the Culture and History of Black Dance” at the Peggy and Yale Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue in Owings Mills. The Baltimore Black Dance Collective and others will perform original dance works. Tickets cost $15 to $20 in advance and $20 at the door. jcc.org

Thursday 7 p.m.

Friday: Make Your Own Valentine

Learn how to craft your own Valentine's Day card at Manor Mill. (HANDOUT)

Join local artist Mary Swann and create your own holiday card at “Three Color Reduction Blockprinting: Make Your Own Valentine” at Manor Mill, 2029 Monkton Road Monkton. Materials to create your valentine will be provided. The event lasts about four hours and cost $75 per person. manor-mill.com

Friday 1 p.m.

Ongoing: Riverdance

“Riverdance," the enduring Irish music and dance sensation, comes to The Lyric Baltimore this weekend. (HANDOUT)

Enjoy the worldwide sensation that celebrates Irish music and dance at “Riverdance” at The Lyric Baltimore, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices range from $35 to $95. lyricbaltimore.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Wednesday: But Who Loves Medusa?

Playwright Kenny Hahn reimagines Ovid’s myth in a story about love, loss, and the events in life that define us. (HANDOUT)

Learn the tragic backstory to the snake-haired monster of myth at “But Who Loves Medusa?” in a Rapid Lemon Productions at the Strand Theatre Company, 5426 Harford Road. Playwright Kenny Hahn delves into the human side of the famous gorgon. A talkback with Hahn will follow the staged reading. Tickets cost $15 for in-person or streaming, rapidlemon.org.

Saturday 7 p.m.

