Top Baltimore arts events for fall 2019

One of Baltimore’s most visually inventive, and beautiful, good times, as sidewalk artists from throughout the world come to Little Italy to make its pavements come to life: In past years, The Beatles, the Madonna, giant ladybugs, even the Mona Lisa have graced the streets, in often stunning detail. Come wander among the artwork, soak in some live music (from the Eric Byrd Trio, the Carl Grubbs Ensemble, Stone Hill All-Stars and the Kings of Crownsville, among others, performing from a soundstage on Fawn Street between South High and Albemarle streets), take home something from the pop-up art market and (of course) sample some of the food for which Little Italy is famous. Sept. 6-8 on South High Street between Pratt Street and Eastern Avenue. littleitalymadonnari.com.