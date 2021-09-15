An artful cut above: Reed Bmore is wired for success

In the past 12 months alone, Bmore, a native of the Philippines and a 2014 graduate from the Maryland Institute College of Art, has received a commission from the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team. (He created a giant version of the team logo leading up to the team’s ultimately unsuccessful playoff run.) An artwork that Bmore donated to the city of Denver commemorating a victim of police brutality went viral in Colorado. And he has been notified that one of his works may be highlighted at some unspecified future date on a cable television show. (Bmore says he’s not allowed to reveal more details.)