Plot: Hercule Poirot, the world’s greatest detective, is vacationing in Instanbul in 1934 when he is unexpectedly summoned back to London by Scotland Yard. Luckily, Poirot runs into an old friend who secures him passage on the opulent Orient Express. Barely has the journey begun when an avalanche stops the train in its, umm, tracks and a thuggish American businessman is discovered brutally stabbed to death. Poirot is convinced that the murder was committed by someone among his group of eccentric fellow passengers, each of whom has something to hide. But, who? And what does the murder have to do with the kidnapping and slaying three years earlier of 5-year-old Daisy Armstrong?