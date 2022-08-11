House of love: Inside Baltimore’s Ballroom culture
By Vincent Alban
The Baltimore Sun
It is well after midnight at Gatsby’s on Charles Street. While some are settling in for the night, this gathering is just getting started.
A group of young people, dressed in colorful attire trickle into the black-walled and windowless club in Station North. They have come for a ball, a dance competition where members of different houses, which are similar to chapters of a social club, compete for cash prizes. The participants perform a variety of dances, from voguing to runway, taking inspiration from fashion shows.
Starting in the 1980s in New York City, Ballroom caters to the LGBTQIA+ and transgender community, providing a safe space for their expression as dancers. After New York’s scene began, many East Coast cities followed suit, including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
“You come, you want to enjoy yourself. You want to break free. You want to be at peace. You want to just enjoy people of your kind,” said a man who goes by the name Legendary Father Mooke Ebony, who is a leader in the Haus (house) of Ebony.
Each club is set up like a family, where someone like Mooke acts as a “father” or role model to many “daughters,” who are the dancers starting out in the house. Mooke sees the freedom and expression of the Ballroom as one of the most important aspects of the scene for those coming up.
“I just want all my kids and even the kids that are not mine, to be able to feel amazing,” said Mooke. “And come out here and do whatever they want to do, whenever they want to do it, meaning voguing-wise, runway-wise, no matter what they want to do. I don’t want an older person trying to hinder that.”