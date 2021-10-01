Classical music meets experimental hip-hop with Mind on Fire’s ‘Infinity Knives Live and Orchestrated’

That narrative is evident when listening to “From the Mouth of Sadness” and “Dear, Sudan.” Pensive, instrumental tracks bookend frenetic raps; the raspy audio of spoken interludes share a sonic quality with moments of found-sound percussion. Harmonic passages reemerge from track to track, creating a sense of unity. One can pick out influences from 70s and 80s pop in edgy synth backings and 90s R&B in vocal refrains. A Western classical sensibility abounds, from Ravelomanana’s use of counterpoint, to his economy of material, to direct references to composers like Arvo Pärt and Erik Satie. Altogether, the albums convey an effort to encapsulate the entirety of an emotional experience, in all its complexity and contradictions.