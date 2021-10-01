Classical music meets experimental hip-hop with Mind on Fire’s ‘Infinity Knives Live and Orchestrated’

Performances long delayed by the pandemic are finally taking the stage. A casual observer might think the additional months would offer more time to polish and prep, making a debut that much easier.
Not so for classical music collective Mind on Fire and Baltimore composer and hip-hop producer Infinity Knives, whose orchestral rendition is set to premiere the weekend of Oct. 8-9.
“I keep thinking, why is this so hard? Was it always so hard?” said Mind on Fire’s artistic director James David Young the morning after the group’s first rehearsal.
The planned collaboration between Tariq Ravelomanana who records his solo projects under the name Infinity Knives, and Mind on Fire predates Infinity Knives’ 2019 debut, but that hasn’t made the return to live performance any easier.
A host of administrative headaches were taking their toll; but as Ravelomanana and Young described the scope of the project, it became clear that this was one of Mind on Fire’s most ambitious undertakings since their launch in 2016.
The evening-length program consists of selections from Infinity Knives’ self-released debut album “In the Mouth of Sadness” and its 2020 follow-up “Dear, Sudan,” arranged by Young for 15 instrumentalists, four vocalists and electronics, not to mention an elaborate lighting design. For Mind on Fire, whose shows typically consist of collages of different performers and art forms, their first concert-length original production.
For Ravelomanana, the performance is yet another outgrowth of a collaborative spirit that, in addition to his singular, genre-hopping style, has helped propel him to the forefront of Baltimore’s homegrown musical acts.
While tracks from his two albums have been in the making since 2012, it was the confluence of several events in the following years — the desire to leave a “dead-end job,” a breakup, and the encouragement of fellow musicians JPEGMAFIA and Abdu Ali — that compelled him to finalize the albums and release them on Bandcamp. “Dear, Sudan” in particular gained traction, leading to an international rerelease of the album by the U.K.-based label Phantom Limb in late 2020.
Born in Tanzania, Ravelomanana spent his early childhood being shuttled to different countries around Africa — among them Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia — before “more or less” settling in Baltimore as a junior high school student. Ravelomanana partly attributes his undiscriminating love for music to this nomadic childhood.
“I feel like it gave me a perspective on different people, different styles of music, different foods. Radically different,” he said. “I love them all.”
At the same time, Ravelomanana’s gravitation toward music was a constant. He remembers Bob Marley as his earliest musical love, but, largely through the influence of his grandmother, he grew up on a steady diet of classical music and 70s pop: Gershwin and Elton John, Schubert and ABBA.
From the start, he’s been both self-taught and someone who has relied on the support of friends and family. Excepting a few public school guitar classes, Ravelomanana learned how to play and write music from checking out books at the library, where his grandmother worked; his instrument of choice was “whatever I could get my hands on.”
Ravelomanana, now 29, explained, “My girlfriend bought me my first guitar three years ago. I used to borrow them, usually from friends who were wealthy. Their parents were like, ‘I’m going to try guitar now,’ and then they usually gave up on it. Then I would borrow it and never give it back, or give it back a year later.”
The same was true for learning how to write music: He credited a slew of online courses, YouTube videos, hours spent fiddling around with audio software on borrowed computers. Ravelomanana, who dropped out of high school, said he missed out on going to music school. “I wish it was nurtured in me. Because I feel like compared to my musician colleagues, I was very slow to catch up with people.”
At the same time, he takes issue with the “stipulations” around identifying as a composer versus a songwriter, beatmaker, rapper, or producer. When pressed on the question of what, in his mind, distinguishes a composer from a producer, he conceded that the roles can overlap, but “in composing, to me, there’s a continuous narrative.”
That narrative is evident when listening to “From the Mouth of Sadness” and “Dear, Sudan.” Pensive, instrumental tracks bookend frenetic raps; the raspy audio of spoken interludes share a sonic quality with moments of found-sound percussion. Harmonic passages reemerge from track to track, creating a sense of unity. One can pick out influences from 70s and 80s pop in edgy synth backings and 90s R&B in vocal refrains. A Western classical sensibility abounds, from Ravelomanana’s use of counterpoint, to his economy of material, to direct references to composers like Arvo Pärt and Erik Satie. Altogether, the albums convey an effort to encapsulate the entirety of an emotional experience, in all its complexity and contradictions.
Young, also a composer, but of the conservatory-trained ilk, recalled first hearing Infinity Knives’ music at a 2017 show; what grabbed him was the way Ravelomanana’s music “fills up the entirety of the sound column.” He admitted the attraction was the similarity to his own approach. “When I’m writing music, I want to fill every little piece of space — I want every moment taken up by something,” he explained.
A collaboration seemed inevitable as their social-musical circles continued to intersect. The vocals of Alison Clendaniel, Mind on Fire’s co-artistic director and Young’s spouse, are featured on “Dear, Sudan.” But it wasn’t until Young heard the track “Goodbye, Cruiser,” a tapestry of synth voices that unfold over an off-kilter repeating bass line, that the form of their collaboration took shape.
“I immediately … wanted to orchestrate it,” Young said. One thing led to another, and soon Young had taken on the task of “shuffling the two albums together.”
While the combination of the project’s scale and the return to live performance after such a long hiatus has presented unique challenges, Young pointed out that “a little bit of pain to a lot of pain” is typical for getting a Mind on Fire show off the ground. What makes it worth it is the payoff — the moments after the show ends — which the Mind on Fire team haven’t been able to enjoy for a year and a half.
“I’m going to feel great,” Young said. “I cannot wait for how I’m going to feel on Oct. 9, when everyone is having such a good time having just gone to the show.”
IF YOU GO: Mind on Fire presents Infinity Knives Live and Orchestrated Oct. 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at The Voxel Theater, 9 W. 25th St. Suggested ticket donations start at $10. Attendees for the live show must wear masks and present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the past 48 hours. The performance will also be streamed on Twitch. To learn more, visit mindonfire.org/events.