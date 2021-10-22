Go beyond ‘Monster Mash’ with this guide to Baltimore area Halloween concerts and performances

Cellist and Peabody instructor Amit Peled founded the Mount Vernon Virtuosi in 2018 with two goals in mind: to keep Maryland-trained musicians in the state, and to provide high-quality classical music to the public for free. Their upcoming program, “Autumn Tales,” is guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit. The Virtuosi will give a mini tour of the concert to venues in Baltimore, Silver Spring and Rockville, where they’ll play a movement from Mozart’s “Dissonance” quartet, Britten’s “Simple Symphony,” and an arrangement of Bernard Herrmann’s score for the Hitchcock thriller Psycho. The Sunday performance in Rockville includes candy and a pizza party for younger attendees. Concertgoers need not dress up: Peled stressed the importance of bringing “classical music to people in a way that is not like stepping into a museum.”