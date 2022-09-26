Bob Turk, WJZ’s ‘Sunshine Kid,’ retiring after nearly 50 years on the air in Baltimore

Meteorologist Bob Turk, one of Baltimore’s most popular TV regulars, is leaving WJZ after nearly 50 years on the air.

“The people of Baltimore have shown immense love and support throughout my entire career. It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your life. Just like the weather, the wind can move us in different directions,” Turk said in a message posted to Twitter Monday afternoon.

“It’s with immense sadness that I announce my retirement from WJZ.”

Turk, a Baltimore native who graduated from the then-Towson State College, came to WJZ after earning a position via an open audition he spotted in the classifieds. He was an urban planner for Howard County at that time. His first broadcast was April 23, 1973. Over the years, Turk’s folksy style and his signature mustache didn’t change much, even while the world of television evolved. An article in The Baltimore Sun marking his 30th anniversary at WJZ referred to him as “the televised equivalent of comfort food.”

Turk was integral to the station’s advancements in forecasting, according to a bio on WJZ’s website, which credited him with helping to “select the Doppler radar weather system known as First Warning Weather.” He is also the recipient of a Silver Circle Emmy Award, which honors TV professionals with longstanding careers.

“When I look back, it wasn’t just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore,” Turk said Monday. “I hope that in some small way I have had an impact on the city that I adore.”