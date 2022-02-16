‘Barber of Seville’ marks rare return of opera to Baltimore

Tucked into a tiny dressing room, with fragments of arias leaking through the closed door behind her, Julia Cooke, artistic and general director of Baltimore Concert Opera, was forthright: “We’re all overworked. We’re pretty threadbare at this point, after two years of the pandemic.”
She gestured at the door. “Although right now, hearing them rehearse — that is giving me all the life I need.”
The voices belonged to singers rehearsing Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” coproduced by Baltimore Concert Opera and OperaDelaware. It’s a momentous staging, and not just for the gutsiness required to put on a live show in the middle of a pandemic winter. It is also the concert opera’s first full production — and it marks the first time Baltimore will see a staged, professional opera in years.
“It was never our intention to do fully staged opera,” Julia Cooke said, reflecting on Baltimore Concert Opera’s origins. “We were really hoping somebody else would do it, because it’s really hard.”
From 1950 to 2008, that “somebody else” was the Baltimore Opera Company. In December of 2008, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and canceled the remaining two productions in its season (one of which, coincidentally, was “Barber of Seville”).
Cooke remembered the months before as rife with rumors about the company’s troubles. At the time, she was a soprano in the opera chorus. After one of the performances of Bellini’s “Norma” in the fall of 2008 — what was to be Baltimore Opera’s last production — she gathered with friends at a bar. Something had to be done, they agreed. But what?
It was her husband, Brendan Cooke, who took action. His idea was to perform a concert opera — a rendition of an opera’s score, with forces typically reduced to singers and a piano.
“Our hope was to do one,” she said, “just to fill that gap until the old Baltimore Opera came back.”
Brendan Cooke learned of Baltimore Opera’s complete dissolution the following March. He and his cohorts whipped up a website and a name for their troupe, the Baltimore Concert Opera, and began putting on regular performances. They were one of a handful of organizations that cropped up to fill the void left by Baltimore Opera, including Lyric Opera Baltimore which produced fully staged operas from 2011 to 2016.
Thirteen years later, Baltimore Concert Opera is among the very few still in operation. If anything, the group is thriving. When they resumed live performances last fall with a semi-staged production of Menotti’s “The Medium,” they opened to a packed house.
The key to their success, according to Julia Cooke, has been twofold: a focus on growing audiences, and a commitment to stay in the black.
The latter, she says, is so rare among opera companies that in their early days, funders questioned whether Baltimore Concert Opera knew what “in the black” meant.
After all, opera is astronomically expensive. Even companies that charge hundreds for seats do not expect ticket sales to even come close to covering a production’s cost; most funding comes through grants and private donations.
“It just takes a lot of people,” Julia Cooke explained. “The Barber of Seville,” for example, calls upon “the orchestra, the singers, the set, costumes, wigs, makeup, projections — and then there’s the stage management. There are so many people involved, and they all deserve to be paid.”
Still, the lessons of Baltimore Opera Company were not lost on the Cookes: By the time it folded, the company owed $1.2 million to various creditors, and its audience had been dwindling for years.
Baltimore Concert Opera’s risks have been calculated, its productions buoyed by partnerships with other companies — notably OperaDelaware, where Brendan Cooke has served as general director since 2012. By teaming up for this production of “Barber,” for instance, Julia Cooke estimated that costs are 60 percent of what they would have been had they Baltimore Concert Opera staged it by themselves. It’s also the reason they’ve stuck to the February dates despite fears of a Covid surge.
As for audiences, Julia Cooke doesn’t panic anymore when she hears the familiar alarm that “opera is dying.”
“It’s really not,” she said. “Opera is not part of the mainstream, and it never really has been.” She believes that its longevity depends, rather, on whether companies can “break down barriers to participation, which can include having enough money to buy a ticket, or just feeling comfortable going to something you’ve never tried before.”
For the opera-curious, “Barber” is one of the best to start with. Most people who grew up watching cartoons like “Tom and Jerry” and “Looney Tunes” are bound to recognize some of its music: It’s the opera that gave us “Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!”
Conductor Anthony Barrese credits it as the work that sparked his passion for all opera. He saw it as a high schooler, a week after watching a different opera that left a sour impression. “Barber,” he said, “immediately got to me. It was funny. The rhythm was infectious.”
Conducting it, however, can prove difficult. The work is so well known that its performance is often laden with decades of historical practice — stylistic turns that have been passed down through the generations.
Barrese likened his approach to “scraping barnacles off a ship.” The Baltimore Concert Opera production promises a clean interpretation, one that encourages vocal improvisation, as it would have been during Rossini’s day. And, it’s uncut: The runtime will be “under three hours.”
Whether “Barber” augurs more fully staged operas remains to be seen.
“I can’t say anything for sure yet because we need to see how the community reacts,” Julia Cooke said. Once the audience is there, though, she thinks the music speaks for itself.
“I don’t think anyone would take me seriously if I said everybody needs opera. But I think they would if I said everybody needs art. And if you can open up that little piece of you that you thought might criticize you, or think, ‘Oh, I don’t belong here’ — if you can find something in a production that speaks to you, it’s yours.”
IF YOU GO: The Baltimore Concert Opera performs Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20 at Towson University’s Stephens Hall. Tickets start at $29.50. Proof of vaccination is required.