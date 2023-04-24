Dru Hill, Jodeci and SWV launch Summer Block Party tour with stop at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena

Baltimore R&B group Dru Hill will join Jodeci and SWV in a new summer music tour beginning in July.

The trio of iconic R&B performers with a slate of hits and harmonies dating back to the 90s will perform at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on July 29.

Dru Hill, which released its first album in 1996, will bring to the stage all members of the group — past and present — to mark its 25th anniversary. (The group’s second album, “Enter the Dru” was released in 1998 and sold some 2 million copies, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.)

Founding members Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz, along with the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group Playa, plus former members Scola and Tao rejoin the lineup for the summer tour. It is unclear if founding member Woody, who infamously left the group during a radio interview, will be part of the reunion. Representatives for the tour did not respond to requests for comment on Woody’s status by press time.

R&B quartet Jodeci, a soulful vocal powerhouse before they split in 1996, are known for their classic hit songs “Forever My Lady,” “Come & Talk To Me,” and “Freek’n You,” among many others. Members K-Ci, DeVante Swing, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin have sold over 20 million records worldwide.

SWV (Sisters With Voices) formed in New York in the 1990s and their debut album “It’s About Time” went double platinum. The Grammy-nominated group is known for chart-toppers “Weak,” ‘Right Here/Human Nature,” and “I’m So Into You,” and many more.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and general ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m. For more information go to summerblockpartytour.com.