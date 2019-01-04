Wanda Q. Draper unexpectedly retires as executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

In a surprise announcement, Wanda Q. Draper said Friday that she will retire next month as executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture.

Draper, 67, of Pikesville, said in an interview that she’s stepping down after Feb. 12 to spend more time with her family. Jackie Copeland, the Lewis’ director of education and visitor services, will serve as the museum’s interim executive director.

“I've been working twelve hours a day, six or seven days a week,” Draper said. “I wish I had gotten this job when I was 50 and it was easier to keep running at this pace. But it has been becoming increasingly difficult to balance my job with my personal responsibilities. I have two grand-babies in Saudi Arabia that I’ve never seen.”

Draper’s decision to leave after less than three years in the post sent shock waves through museum boosters, who have watched her revive a once-ailing institution in a very short time by leveraging her management skills and her Rolodex. Before taking the job at the Lewis, Draper honed her business skills and contacts as WQAL-TV 11’s director of programming and public affairs. Before her television career, she managed community affairs and visitor services for the National Aquarium.

“This is the second time I’ve retired,” Draper said. “This time, I’m really doing it.”

An unsigned statement released by the museum’s board of directors said that it was announcing Draper’s departure “with mixed emotions,” and then lists a string of impressive accomplishments.

Chief among them, Draper increased revenues four-fold, the release said. Under Draper’s tenure, the Lewis fulfilled the state requirement that it generate $2 million in revenues each year for the first time since 2008 and for just the second time in the institution’s 13 year history.

The museum also stopped mounting costly traveling exhibits that it couldn’t afford and that few people came to see. Instead, Draper and her second-in-command, Copeland, began a series of annual exhibits called “Maryland Collects” organized around loans from wealthy patrons. These shows — which featured the works of pioneering artists Jacob Lawrence and Romare Bearden — had all the splash of the traveling exhibits but came together at a fraction of the time and cost.

The museum’s recovery is recent and by some measures, it’s still finding its footing. For instance, the annual attendance (47,580 for the last fiscal year) remains low. But Draper has no doubts that Copeland, who spent 30 years working for such major arts institutions as the Walters Art Museum and Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center, will continue the upswing. It was Copeland, for instance, who devised the idea for Maryland Collects.

“When I came in as executive director in 2016, the museum already had everything it needed to be successful,” Draper said. “We just had to fix the management. We’ve done that now, and our upward trajectory is going to continue. If I hadn’t thought I was leaving the museum in good hands, I would have tried to put off my retirement. But Jackie’s museum experience and curatorial abilities are through the roof.”

Nor is Draper ruling out working for the Lewis in the future in a volunteer capacity.

“It may be a while, but I hope at some point I can rejoin the board of directors,” she said. “I want to continue to play a role in the Lewis’ success.”

