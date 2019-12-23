As Netflix’s first original series, spanning six seasons from 2013-2018, the filmed-in-Baltimore, set-in-D.C. “House of Cards” made a lot of waves. It helped change the way TV series are watched, ushering in the era of binge-watching (made possible by Netflix’s decision to release all of a season’s episodes simultaneously). Its depiction of a power-hungry U.S. Congressman and his enablers, willing to do anything — anything! — in pursuit of power made it prime water-cooler fodder, and earned it ample Emmy and other awards recognition. And when star Kevin Spacey left the show amid charges of sexual impropriety, it became a flashpoint in the Me-Too movement. Criminal and civil charges against Spacey were later dropped, but not before the actor’s career came to a screeching halt, from which it has yet to recover; save for an odd posting to YouTube. Since he appeared in the video as Frank Underwood, his “House of Cards” character, little has been heard from him since the show ended. Surprisingly, the show was able to regroup and offer a sixth and final season, with Underwood dead and his wife, Claire (a not-to-be-messed-with Robin Wright), assuming the presidency. With all the machinations plaguing Washington these days, fans have been left to wonder: Just how imaginary was this show?